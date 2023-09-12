After her GUTS album dropped, many speculated that some of her songs are about Taylor Swift. This time, Olivia Rodrigo is making it clear that her songs aren't about anybody.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Olivia Rodrigo denies feud with Taylor Swift.

“I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say.”

She also added:

“There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

This feud rumors between her and Swift came after she stopped mentioning the pop star in her recent interviews. Before releasing her debut album, Rodrigo covered several Taylor Swift's song. And event caught a notice from Taylor Swift herself. In 2021, she called Swift her inspiration.

“I’m just so in awe of her constantly, and I truly would not be the songwriter I am today if I had not grown up being so inspired by everything she does.” She even gushed about the RED ring and handwritten letter she got from her idol, Swift.

Now, many believe the said feud started when Olivia Rodrigo gave Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff two writing credits on Sour with “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” for interpolating Swift’s “New Years Day.” And, another for Swift and St. Vincent for “Deja Vu,” which Rodrigo admitted was inspired by “Cruel Summer.”

It was later revealed that it was Olivia Rodrigo's team who decided to give the writing credits. This is after Josh Farro, an ex-guitarist of Paramore pushed to be credited for “good 4 u.” When asked about this situation, Rodrigo dismissed feeling sour about it. “It’s not something that I was super involved in.”