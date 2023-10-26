Thank goodness Jimmy Kimmel has his driver's license — because he drove pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to school.

Carpool Karaoke

When Rodrigo was on Kimmel's late-night show, they showed a pre-recorded bit. Kimmel and his wife are driving their two young kids in the backseat when they encounter a hitchhiker. Of course, the young kids both instantly recognize the “Good 4 U” singer and are in shock when she sits between them.

His daughter Jane's favorite song is “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” which is ironic given that they're driving to school. Billy, Kimmel's son, likes “Get Him Back” and wants to “punch him in the penis.”

The car then turns into an impromptu Carpool Karaoke session. Kimmel's daughter sings “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” with Rodrigo. She then performs “Get Him Back” with Billy.

Rodrigo performed a proper rendition of “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” later on in the show. She also sat down for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. The two discussed her songs and potential new album titles after Guts.

Coming hot off the release of her sophomore album, Guts, Olivia Rodrigo is continuing to grow her star power. Her debut album, Sour, took home a Grammy. The expectations were sky-high for the young singer, who appears to have knocked it out of the park once again.

As she did with her first album, Rodrigo will take Guts on tour in 2024. With dates across North America and Europe, Rodrigo will visit some of the most iconic arenas in the world from the O2 in London to Madison Square Garden.