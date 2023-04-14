After directing two feature films for the big screen, Olivia Wilde‘s next project will take her to the small screen as she will adapt an acclaimed book series.

Deadline exclusively reported that Wilde is attached to direct TV adaptations of Jennifer Egan’s A Visit from the Goon Squad and its sequel The Candy House via A24. She will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jennifer Fox

A Visit from the Goon Squad was released in 2010 and won the Pulitzer Prize in 2011. The sequel, The Candy House, followed up with some of the characters and was released in 2022.

This isn’t the first time A Visit from the Goon Squad had an adaptation that was trying to get off the ground. In 2011, Deadline also exclusively broke the news that a series was in the works with HBO. Ultimately, this would never come to pass and Wilde will hope to be able to bring the series to life.

Olivia Wilde has had a successful run as a director — her debut film, Booksmart, won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature among many other accolades. Her second feature, Don’t Worry Darling, may have been a bit of a step back in some ways, but it’s still great to see a female director with a strong vision getting to direct a big-budget film. The film grossed $87 million worldwide on a reported budget of something between $20 and $35 million, which is great for a non-IP film these days. Currently, Wilde is also attached to direct an untitled Spider-Woman film for Sony and is also directing a Christmas buddy film for Universal.

And while Wilde has been doing more directing lately, she got her start as an actress in the likes of The Girl Next Door and would appear in Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, Her, and she even appeared in Damien Chazelle’s latest, Babylon.