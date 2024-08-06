FGermany's basketball team, led by the Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner, continues its impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the semi-finals after defeating Greece 76-63. This victory not only secured their undefeated record but also marked the continuation of their dominance with each win by at least 10 points. The German defense shone brightly, holding Greece to 63 points, the second-fewest they've allowed in an Olympic game since 1996 against Australia.

Franz Wagner’s stellar performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics echoes the legacy of Dirk Nowitzki

Wagner, who recently signed a record five-year rookie extension with the Magic worth at least $224 million — making him the highest-paid player in the franchise's history — is proving his worth on the international stage. Throughout the Paris Olympics, he has been a crucial player for Germany, averaging 20.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field. In the significant win over Greece, Wagner scored 18 points and recorded three steals.

Reflecting on his inspirations after the game, Franz Wagner paid tribute to German basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki, who had a profound influence on his career. Nowitzki, who represented Germany in multiple Olympic Games, is remembered for his outstanding performances and sportsmanship. “I think I was seven when Dirk played in the Olympics, and I think we’ve come a long way, and that’s because of guys like him. It’s up to us to keep that going forward and also to know who came before us and why we’re here,” Wagner remarked, acknowledging the legacy Nowitzki left for future generations.

Nowitzki’s tenure in the Olympics was marked by memorable moments that elevated the profile of German basketball on the global stage. His dedication and skill not only brought attention to the sport in Germany but also inspired a generation of players, including Wagner, to pursue greatness in basketball.

Germany's continued dominance and Wagner's impact at the Olympics

As the 2024 Paris Olympics advance, Germany’s continued success is a testament to their strategic prowess and cohesive team dynamics, with Franz Wagner at the forefront. The team’s ability to maintain their winning streak, highlighted by consistent double-digit victories and a stout defensive record, underscores their preparedness and determination to compete at the highest levels.

Looking ahead, the German team remains a strong contender for Olympic medals, drawing inspiration from past legends like Nowitzki and powered by the current generation’s talent and ambition. Wagner’s leadership and acknowledgment of the contributions of predecessors like Nowitzki enrich the team's journey, infusing a sense of purpose and continuity into their quest for victory.

With the semi-finals approaching, all eyes will be on Franz Wagner and his teammates as they aim to continue their dominant performance and secure a place in Olympic history. After defeating France last Friday with a score of 85-71, Germany is set to face them again in a highly anticipated rematch in the semi-finals. Their respect for the game’s heritage, combined with their current form, sets the stage for a potentially historic finish in Paris.