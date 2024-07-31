The 2024 Olympics continue with the event of golf. This will continue our 2024 Olympics odds series as we hand out a the golf prediction and pick.

The golf event will take place at Le Golf National near Paris. This is one of the best courses in France, and the 2018 Ryder Cup was held here. The most important part of this course is going to be hitting fairways. There are hazards all over the place, and the fairway rough is tough to hit out of. Hitting these fairways is the first step towards winning the Gold.

Thursday might bring a little bit of rain, which would make the rough even tougher to hit out of. The rest of the weekend will be dry, but the course will still play tough. Golfers need to be at their best if they want to win the Gold medal.

Here are the 2024 Olympics golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2024 Olympics Golf Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +350

Xander Schauffele: +550

Rory McIlroy: +750

Collin Morikawa: +900

Jon Rahm: +900

Ludvig Aberg: +1400

Tommy Fleetwood: +2000

Joaquin Niemann: +2200

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Tom Kim: +3000

Shane Lowry: +3000

Alex Noren: +3300

Corey Connors: +3300

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500

Sepp Straka: +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4500

Byeong Hun An: +5500

Min Woo Lee: +6500

Jason Day: +6500

Thomas Detry: +7000

Wyndham Clark: +7000

Matthieu Pavon: +9000

How to Watch Olympic Golf

TV: Golf Channel, NBC, USA Network

Stream: Peacock

Time: 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT

Olympics golf favorite picks

Scottie Scheffler (USA): Scheffler is the number one player in the world, and it would be very hard not to bet on him to win the Olympics. Scheffler leads the world in total strokes gained, and he is excellent with his irons. As mentioned earlier, hitting fairways is the most important part of this event. Scheffler is 19th on tour in fairways accuracy, and fourth in strokes gained: off the tee. If he just plays his game, Scheffler will win the gold.

Xander Schauffele (USA): Xander Schauffele has two wins this season, and both came in major tournaments. Of his 18 events played, Schauffele has finished in the top-10 12 times. Schauffele is good off the tee as he hits fairways over 60 percent of the time. However, the real game is won with his putter. He is one of the best putters on any tour, so it will come down to whether or not he will sink his putts. He is playing great golf, and I would not be surprised to see him win his second gold medal.

Ludvig Aberg (SWE): Aberg has yet to win this season, but he does have 7 top-10 finishes in his 16 starts. Aberg is best with his irons. He is eighth in strokes gained: approach to green, 21st in greens in regulation, and he is especially good from 175-200 yards away. Aberg is also good enough off the tee to win this event. Sweden could definitely use a medal, and a gold medal is well within reach.

Olympics golf sleeper picks

Byeong Hun An (KOR): Byeong Hun An is coming off a 13th place finish at the Open Championship. Byeong Hun An is enticing because of his ability to drive the ball. He crushes the ball off the tee, which will leave him with shorter approach shots if he can hit fairways. He is decent on his approach shots, so there is a chance for him.

Jason Day (AUS): Day has played well this season, but the best part of his game comes on the greens. Making putts is just as important as anything when it comes to winning. Day is one of the best putters on tour. Now, he could be much better with his irons, but his putter does save him a lot. Winning the gold might be a long shot for Day, but placing second or third is not out of the realm of possibilities.

Matthieu Pavon (FRA): Pavon is one of my picks because you got to have someone from the host country. Pavon started the season off hot this year. He won the Farmers Insurance Open, and he has three other top-10 finishes. Pavon has a fifth place finish at the U.S. Open, and 12th place finish at the Masters. When the lights are bright, he plays well. With the Olympics taking place in France, that is extra motivation for Pavon to win.

Olympics golf final prediction and pick

It seems like I am taking the easy way out with this one. However, you can not look past the facts and how good the American team has played golf this year. For me, it is between Scheffler and Schauffele. I am going to side with Scheffler on this one, though. He is the best golfer in the world, and he will prove it at the Olympics.

Olympics golf final prediction and pick: Scottie Scheffler (+350)