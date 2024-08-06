Team France is preparing to play Canada as the 2024 Summer Olympics continue. However, France is reportedly making some big lineup changes. NBA veterans Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier will not start during France's crucial quarterfinal game against Canada, per Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.

Fournier has enjoyed a strong NBA career. He is a talented role player who can shoot the three-ball at a respectable level. Gobert, though, is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. There is no question that opting not to start him is a bold decision.

The pressure is on for France following their recent 85-71 loss to Germany. France had high expectations entering the Olympics but reaching the gold medal game is going to be an immense challenge without question.

France's Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier not in starting lineup vs. Canada

The decision to not start Gobert and Fournier is an interesting one. Again, they are both established NBA players with impressive track records.

Gobert is a three-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year. He is one of the better centers in the NBA. His absence is especially surprising.

With that being said, Gobert and Fournier have endured their share of ups and downs during the Olympics so far. With France entering a must-win game, the team ended up going in a different direction.

So is the bold decision paying off? As of this story's writing, France is leading 48-29 in the third quarter. It appears that the lineup changes have led to a big performance.

Of course, the game is not over and Canada could still make a comeback. France currently holds a comfortable lead, though. If Team France wins on Tuesday, one has to wonder if Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier will remain out of the starting lineup as the Olympics continue.