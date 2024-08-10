Jordan Chiles may be punished at the Olympics for something she didn't do. In an unfortunate plot twist, the USA gymnast may lose her bronze medal from the floor routine.

Chiles could get replaced due to a judging error, via the AP's Will Graves.

“Romania’s Ana Barbosu could replace American Jordan Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an appeal from Chiles’ coach that vaulted her onto the podium,” Graves reported. “CAS ruled Saturday that the on-floor appeal by U.S. coach Cecile Landi to have .1 added to Chiles’ score that boosted Chiles from fifth to third came outside the 1-minute window allowed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).”

How will this situation play out?

USA Gymnastics stands with Jordan Chiles at the Olympics

USA Gymnastics expressed its disappointment in the ruling, via its social media.

“We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women's floor exercise,” the organization said. “The inquiry into the Difficulty of Value of Jordan Chiles' floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring.”

It also mentioned its disappointment in online fans bullying Chiles.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media,” it continued. “No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

If the original floor-routine ranking is restored, Barbosu will be third, Chiles will be fifth, and fellow American Sabrina Maneca-Voinea fourth.

The FIG will make the final decision on who finishes behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (gold) and USA's Simone Biles (silver).