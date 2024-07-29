Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took charge of Team USA in their Olympic debut against Nikola Jokić and Serbia on Sunday.

James, 39 had another classic performance, coming close to a triple-double with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists. His leadership led Team USA to a comfortable 110-84 win over Serbia.

The Team USA captain returned to Olympic basketball after a 12-year hiatus, having last played in 2012. Despite the break, he shared that he still feels the same excitement for the Games.

“It was great. Sitting there listening to our national anthem, you know, listening to the fans cheer, I definitely got a little nervous,” James said.

“My stomach, the butterflies came out, and it was just something that was different,” he shared.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant carrying Team USA

In his 21st career year, LeBron logged the most minutes on the team and played an important role against the Nikola Jokic-led Serbia.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the most experienced Olympians on this American team, kicked off the Paris Games and the U.S. pursuit of a fifth consecutive gold medal with near-flawless performances.

Durant, who was first reported questionable for the Olympic Basketball Tournament was given a last-minute clearance to play, scored 21 points in just 8:39 during the first half, hitting 5-of-5 from three-point range and 3-of-3 from within the arc. He finished with a game-high 23 points (8-of-9 FG, 2-of-2 FT) in nearly 17 minutes.

James and Durant shot a combined 17-for-22 from the field — Durant going 8-for-9 and James 9-for-13 — as the U.S. easily defeated the reigning World Cup silver medalists.

Jrue Holiday added 15 points, Devin Booker scored 12, and Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry chipped in with 11 each for Team USA.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić led Serbia with 20 points, and Bogdan Bogdanović pitched in 14.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, with Team USA facing South Sudan in a rematch of a close 101-100 win during an exhibition in London earlier this month.

Serbia will take on Puerto Rico in a matchup that could serve as a critical elimination game for both sides.

Team USA's shaky start

The Serbian national team quickly took a 10-2 lead, putting Team USA in an early deficit. However, after Steve Kerr replaced Joel Embiid with Anthony Davis following the first timeout,

the game shifted.

Durant’s entry from the bench also energized the U.S. lineup, and once the Americans found their rhythm, the outcome was never in question.

A three-point play by LeBron James midway through the first quarter gave the U.S. its first lead, and a lob from James to Anthony Edwards pushed the Americans ahead 25-20 by the end of the first quarter.

Durant capped off the second quarter with a signature fadeaway from the right wing, giving the Americans a 58-49 lead at halftime. From that point on, the champions maintained their control and cruised to victory.

LeBron James and Olympic records

James was also a dynamic force throughout the game, delivering dunks, throwing alley-oop lobs, converting three-point plays, and being a pest on defense.

The Lakers star continues to enhance his remarkable Olympic legacy, climbing into the top 10 all-time rankings in three statistical categories.

The nine assists elevated James' career total to 97, moving him from ninth to sixth place on the all-time list. His lone steal during the game also boosted him into a tie for third place in career steals, just one steal away from second place.

Additionally, James now has 22 USA victories, tying him with Spaniards Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernandez for sixth place in total games won.

Team USA improved its Olympic record to 144-6 and maintained a perfect 56-0 record when scoring over 100 points.