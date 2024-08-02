LeBron James has been one of the best players for the United States Men's Basketball team at the Paris Olympics. Even though he's been busy with his own competition, he's still found time to check out some of the other events with his family.

James, who was taking in a USA Women's Beach Volleyball match, was caught by the TV cameras dancing and enjoying what appears to be a glass of red wine. His daughter, Zhuri, had quite the reaction.

This just goes to show that no matter how famous or successful someone's parents are, kids can still get embarrassed by them out in public.

James, who had the day off, watched the American duo of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss compete in their final pool play matchup against China's Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi. Kloth and Nuss dropped the first set 21–15 but rallied to take the second set 21–16. The third set, which was interrupted by a 66-minute rain delay, was won by the Americans, clinching the match.

James and his family stayed to show their support through the interruption, watching as Kloth and Nuss finished off their Chinese opponents and moved to 3-0 in pool play. The Americans advanced to the single-elimination Round of 16, which will begin on Sunday.

LeBron James at the 2024 Paris Olympics

When he hasn't been embarrassing his family in the crowd at other events, James has dominated on the court for Team USA. In James' first game against Serbia, he scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists while shooting an efficient 9-13 from the field in a 110-84 victory. Then, in Wednesday's 103-86 win over South Sudan, James had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Even at age 39, James is still playing at an elite, world-class level. It's clear through the warm-up games and the first two Olympic contests that James is one of, if not the most important player on Team USA. His playmaking, offensive versatility, and leadership have proven to be crucial for an American group that is facing arguably the most talented Olympic field of all time.

Team USA's final game of the group stage is on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET against Puerto Rico. The U.S. has already clinched their spot in the group stage, and Puerto Rico hasn't won yet, losing to both South Sudan and Serbia in their first two games.

Hopefully for James and the United States, he'll have more reasons to celebrate and show off his dance moves throughout the Olympics.