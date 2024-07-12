LeBron James has a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. He'll be suiting up once again for Team USA, meaning that a door has opened up for plausibly his third Olympic Gold Medal. And while doing that, he'll finally get the chance to team up with longtime rival, Stephen Curry.

In fact, James and Curry have already been building chemistry this early into their Paris preparations. During Team USA's showcase victory over Canada on Wednesday, one of the highlight plays centered around an alley-oop from the Golden State Warriors guard to the Los Angeles Lakers forward.

Following a turnover by their opponents, James found himself with the ball in transition while Curry was streaking on the left side. James fired a bullet pass to his teammate and Curry instinctively threw up a lob in return. It resulted in a dunk, much to the delight of spectators.

James even posted the play on Instagram, knowing how a highlight involving him and Curry (as teammates) was something that many basketball fans wished to see in this lifetime.

“Is this what ya'll been patiently waiting for!” James captioned the post, adding Chef and King emojis. “Well we're here now! Let's get it! Summer time vibes!”

The quest for another Gold

LeBron James will be entering his fourth Olympics appearance. The 39-year-old first suited up in 2004, when the United States had to settle for third place in Athens. Fast forward to 2008 and he was part of the famous Redeem Team — a squad that included names such as Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. Following a hard-fought Gold Medal victory over Spain, Team USA sat atop the Olympic throne once again.

In 2012, James donned the USA jersey yet again, playing a key role in the country's successful medal defense. This time, the team included then-rising stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Team USA overcame Spain in a finals rematch, giving James his second Gold Medal.

Moving on to Stephen Curry, the Paris Olympics will be his first ever, as the hot-shooting guard looks to add a Gold Medal to complete his storied basketball career. Curry has played for Team USA in two FIBA World Cup tournaments, but he has yet to compete in the biggest international sporting event. His presence will be a big boost for the team, even if it's already comprised of the league's best stars.

Team USA kicks off its Olympic campaign on July 29 against Serbia.