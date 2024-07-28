Team USA basketball player LeBron James is warning his club about the dangers of the South Sudan squad, at the Paris Olympics. South Sudan pushed Team USA to the brink in a recent contest, and James doesn't want to come up on the short end against the talented club.

The American team, made up of some of the NBA's best basketball players, powered past Serbia on Sunday in Paris to advance in the Olympics. Team USA won the game 110-84. James saw some mistakes, however, that he says can't be repeated in future contests.

“We've got to get better with our turnovers, we are trying to make the right play, so you can never exclude that. But some of the careless turnovers that we had, we could get ourselves even more possessions offensively,” James said after the game. “We'll be better coming up on Wednesday.”

Team USA next takes on the upstart South Sudan squad, to keep their hopes alive for a gold medal in Olympic basketball. South Sudan got a historic win over Puerto Rico, to win its first-ever Olympic men's basketball game.

Team USA struggled when it played South Sudan before Olympics

The South Sudan squad is raising some eyebrows at this year's Olympics. The squad is made up of talented players, including incoming Duke basketball freshman Khaman Maluach. The club also has Marial Shayok, who excelled in college basketball at Iowa State and Virginia. The South Sudan team came from behind to knock off Puerto Rico, and is establishing a reputation as a club that won't go down easily.

Team USA defeated South Sudan, 101-100, in a thriller before the Olympics started. The NBA star LeBron James hit a late layup to lift the American squad. Team USA got battered in the first half of that contest. The Americans don't want to have to dig themselves out of a hole again.

Team USA and South Sudan battle on Wednesday for a chance to advance in the Olympics.