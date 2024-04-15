The 2024 Paris Olympics looms. While NBA stars are going to duke it out in the postseason, most of them will reunite to bring the glory back to the United States during the summer. Team USA is going to be stacked this year much like it was back in 1992 and 2008. Big names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are already locked in for a roster spot. Who else is on the squad?
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, Philadelphia 76ers MVP Joel Embiid, Miami Heat's strong vertical presence Bam Adebayo, and the Los Angeles Lakers' best defender in Anthony Davis are the elite frontcourt joining Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The guards are also stacked. Phoenix Suns' hot-handed shooter Devin Booker, Indiana Pacers' master of facilitation in Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota Timberwolves' killer competitor in Anthony Edwards, and the two-way threat in Jrue Holiday will be all coming together in the summer.
The Avengers of basketball will be headlined by a veteran three-headed monster in LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. There is also only one last slot remaining. Any NBA star who wants to join this squad in making history at the 2024 Paris Olympics might want to grab this opportunity.
The last spot for Team USA
There are a lot of players who will try to crack the squad. One star guard from the New York Knicks still has not signified whether he is playing for his country in the offseason, Jalen Brunson. He has been on fire in the past few months and just led his squad to the second-best squad in the Eastern Conference. His experience with Team USA back in the 2023 FIBA World Cup will also set him apart from other stars trying to snag a spot.
Jaren Jackson Jr., Austin Reaves, Bradley Beal, Walker Kessler, Paolo Banchero, Brandon Ingram, and Mikal Bridges may also compete for this final spot. Who do you think gets it?
Why is Team USA this strong?
Well, the squad that the red, white, and blue fields are always filled with star talent. However, the semifinal finish at the FIBA World Cup had fans making unsavory declarations. Most of them were that the United States might be backsliding in terms of international play. So, stars picked up their phones and put their money where their mouths were. Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry were the first to answer the call. Then, these other stars came in.
Moreover, every generation has seen a stacked squad in the Olympics. Back in 1992, the country had a message to send to the entire world. Hence, the Dream Team was born. Over a decade and five years later, the country could not find its former glory. This prompted a move to form the Redeem Team with Kobe Bryant.
Team USA is always just answering the call and proving a point. With most of this generation's beloved stars in the twilight of their careers, it was just a matter of time before they assembled another team like this. Will they put the country as the top basketball nation in the world again?