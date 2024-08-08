Team Canada's 2024 Olympic journey did not end how they wanted following their 82-73 loss to France on Tuesday. Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, who plays for Canada as well, accomplished an incredible feat, however. The Mavs veteran center became the Olympics all-time leader in field goal percentage, per the Dallas Mavericks on X, formerly Twitter.

The majority of Powell's shots tend to come around the basket. Still, it is an impressive feat. Powell shot 90 percent during the 2024 Summer Olympics, missing just one total shot on his 10 attempts.

Powell ultimately averaged 6.5 points per outing. He added 5.8 rebounds per game. Powell did not receive many minutes while playing for the Mavs during the 2023-24 campaign, but he displayed that he still features the ability to make an impact when given an opportunity.

Dwight Powell's future with Mavericks

Powell has previously mentioned in trade rumors. However, he has been with the Mavs since the 2014-15 season. His leadership is important for Dallas, even when he is not averaging many minutes.

That likely will not change in 2024-25 with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford set to lead the way at the center position. Gafford is a steady presence at the position, while Lively features an All-Star ceiling at only 20 years old.

Powell averaged 13.3 minutes per contest across 63 games played (nine starts) in 2023-24. He recorded 3.3 points per game in those outings.

Again, Powell will not make or break the Mavs' season on the floor. But having a player on the roster who has been with the team for almost 10 years is something Dallas will not overlook. Powell certainly understands what it takes to play in Dallas. Team chemistry is one of the most important ingredients of a winning team.

Dwight Powell will look to do whatever he can to help the Mavericks once again during the upcoming 2024-25 season.