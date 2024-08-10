Serbia claimed the bronze medal in basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, overcoming Germany 93-83 in a tightly contested match. This victory not only marks Serbia's triumphant return to the Olympic podium since their silver medal finish at the 2016 Brazil Olympics but also highlights the remarkable influence of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Jokic’s stellar performance, punctuated by a triple-double, was instrumental in uplifting his national team to victory.

The fervor of the competition echoed in the celebrations that ensued. The Basketball Federation of Serbia’s official X account actively captured and shared vibrant moments of the jubilation, prominently featuring Nikola Jokic and his teammates as they spontaneously sang “Kari's ON FIRE.” This act symbolized their spirited performance and the deep unity that permeated their journey throughout the games.

Nikola Jokic's stellar performance anchors Serbian triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jokic’s contribution to the team was undeniable, finishing the Olympics with an impressive average of 18.8 points, 10.7 rebounds — the highest in the tournament — and 8.7 assists per game, also the highest, along with two steals while maintaining a shooting accuracy of 53.8% from the field. In the crucial bronze medal game, Jokic notched 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, underscoring his pivotal role and versatility on the court.

Contributions also came from Vasilije Misic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 19 and 16 points, respectively. Their performances were crucial following Serbia’s heart-wrenching loss to Team USA in the semifinals — a game that tested their mettle but ultimately set the stage for a resilient comeback against Germany.

The German team, driven by the commendable efforts of brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, mounted a formidable challenge. Franz Wagner tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, while Moritz added 16 points. Despite their robust display, they were unable to thwart the strategic play and tenacious defense put forth by the Serbian squad.

Serbia's historic milestone and looking forward to 2028 Los Angeles

This bronze medal is a significant addition to Serbia's proud Olympic basketball history, which boasts numerous medals since the country began competing as an independent nation. The significance of this achievement is amplified by the intense and competitive nature of the matches in Paris, which tested and ultimately affirmed Serbia’s enduring strength and skill on the international basketball stage.

With an eye toward the future, the Serbian team is already focusing on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Energized by their successful campaign in Paris, they are determined to leverage their collective experience and the cohesion they've developed to vie for the gold medal.

As the Paris Olympics draw to a close, the narrative of Serbia's journey to the bronze medal unfolds — a compelling story of resilience and triumph that will resonate as a testament to their perseverance and the deep bond among team members. Their anticipation of competing in the next Olympics actively engages and promises continued support from their fans. Meanwhile, excitement builds steadily for the upcoming gold medal game between Team USA and France, scheduled for later Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET, setting the stage for another thrilling highlight as the games conclude.