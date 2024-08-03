Noah Lyles, the controversial and exceptionally talented American sprinter, faced a surprising twist in his Olympic campaign with an underwhelming performance in the first round of the 100 meters. Despite finishing second in his heat and clocking a time of 10.04 seconds—his slowest in over a year—Lyles remains undeterred and confident about his prospects in the upcoming rounds.

Lyles' first-round performance at the Stade de France was less dazzling than anticipated. The reigning world champion in the 100 meters finished second in his heat, trailing behind Louie Hinchcliffe of Great Britain. Hinchcliffe, this year's 100-meter NCAA champion, won the heat with an impressive time of 9.98 seconds. Despite the unexpected result, Lyles expressed a pragmatic outlook on his performance.

“These boys said they ain't coming to play,” Lyles remarked. “And I guess that's my first lesson in underestimating the power of an Olympics. When somebody's on the line, they say they're going to give it their all or nothing.”

Lyles, a veteran on this team, had aimed to win his heat but acknowledged that second place was still sufficient to advance to the semifinals. “The plan was first. But it didn't happen. Second is fine. We'll make sure from here on out it's first.”

Lyles' time of 10.04 seconds ranked as the 12th-best of the day, underscoring the competitive nature of the Olympic field. This performance was a stark contrast to his usual form and marked his first run in 2024 clocking at 10 seconds or more. Reflecting on his race, Lyles admitted he had underestimated his competition.

“It wasn't tougher,” Lyles said of the race. “I was more expecting that they would just fall in line, and they didn't, they took it as ‘I got one shot and I'm going to take it.' And to be honest, I should have expected that knowing that this is the Olympics. But this is my first time in an Olympic 100. I didn't. That's on me, and I won't let that happen again.”

Despite the initial setback, Lyles remains confident and resolute. He emphasized that moving forward, he would not hold back in his performances. “Now I don't have to hold back,” Lyles stated, signaling his determination to bring his best in the subsequent rounds.

Fellow American sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley showcased strong performances, tying for the day's fastest runs with times of 9.97 seconds. Bednarek, who felt at ease during his heat, expressed satisfaction with his performance. “It's just getting the jitters out, waiting for so long to get on the track. So finally got to step on it and came out with a bang. I'm happy about my performance. It was easy.”

In contrast, Lyles' run appeared more laborious, as he found himself in the middle of the pack before surging late to secure second place. This experience has been a valuable learning opportunity for Lyles, who is determined not to repeat the same mistake.

Lyles' Olympic journey is far from over. His confidence and track record suggest that he is poised to deliver outstanding performances in the semifinals and beyond. Having won world championships in both the 100 and 200 meters in 2023, Lyles has been widely expected to reaffirm his status as the “world's fastest man” at these Olympics.

Despite the competition, which includes Jamaica's Kishane Thompson holding the fastest time in the world this year with a 9.77-second 100-meter run at the Jamaican trials, Lyles remains undeterred. His charisma and confidence were on full display before Saturday's heat, as he energized the crowd, pumped his arms, pointed into the stands, and blew kisses during his introduction.

As the semifinals approach, all eyes will be on Noah Lyles to see how he responds to the initial hiccup. His confident prediction and determination to secure gold in the 100 meters underline his resilience and competitive spirit. With the experience and lessons from the first round under his belt, Lyles is ready to rise to the occasion and deliver a performance befitting his title as the world's fastest man.