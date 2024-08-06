France center Rudy Gobert said that he injured his left ring finger in practice two days ago, which required surgery and limited his minutes against Canada in the Olympics, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports.

However, France coach Vincent Collet said that Rudy Gobert did not undergo surgery on the injured finger before the 82-73 win over Canada and that the lineup changes were based on matchups, according to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. Collet did say that Gobert underwent an exam that included an MRI on the finger that caused pain and that while that was a factor in the playing time, it was not the main factor, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Collet wanted to go smaller against Canada and Gobert was cleared to play.

Gobert played three minutes in France's win over Canada, grabbing one defensive rebound and not registering a shot in that time. With the win, France moved on to the semis. We will have to wait for more details on this matter to see what truly happened.

France's small lineup worked amid Rudy Gobert uncertainty

It was a bit of an upset for France over Canada, and Collet's small lineups worked out. In the starting lineup, Guerschon Yabusele led the way scoring wise with 22 points, while also putting up five rebounds and one assist. Isaia Cordinier scored 20 as well with three rebounds and an assist for France.

Victor Wembanyama scored seven while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out five assists and recording three steals. Frank Ntilikina added five points. Off the bench, Evan Fournier had 15 and Mathias Lessort had 13.

It was a bit of a ballsy strategy for Collet, but it worked out. France now waits for its semifinal matchup, as Germany and Serbia already advanced. We wait on the result of the United States vs Brazil game to see who the four semifinal teams will be.