Satou Sabally and the Germany women's basketball team fell short of winning a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Yet, Sabally led Germany to the quarterfinals. It was an impressive effort by the team, and the future of Germany women's basketball is bright. Sabally shared a rather bittersweet message on Instagram Saturday. She seems to have mixed thoughts between feeling grateful to play in Paris but also leaving without a gold medal.

“Paris- a place of beauty and inspiration to dream even bigger.

Strolling around in the early morning, I still have no words. I feel good about everything but empty from giving my all. The biggest inconvenience: I didn’t feel close enough to the podium. And now I want a medal.

Goals are there to be strived for. The journey is what I’ll embrace. It’s given me so much already.

Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey. I’m forever grateful,” Sabally wrote.

Sabally, who plays for the Dallas Wings, missed the entire first portion of the 2024 WNBA season as she recovered from shoulder surgery. She returned for the Olympics and impressed to say the least.

The 26-year-old led Germany with 18.8 points per game. Sabally made history with her 33-point outing against Japan. She also averaged 5.8 rebounds per contest. It is safe to say that Sabally looks poised to return and make a pivotal impact with the Wings.

When will Satou Sabally make her 2024 WNBA regular season debut?

Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb addressed the media on Thursday. He provided a number of injury updates while speaking to reporters. Bibb said the Wings are hopeful that Sabally will return early in the second half of the season, but did not confirm her status for the first game following the Olympic break.

“She (Sabally) is due back in Dallas on Saturday night,” Bibb said. “We will evaluate her over the weekend and then start to crystallize a time and plan for her and her return. But we expect her to be ready to go early in the second half.”

The Wings are expecting Sabally to play “early in the second half.” That could mean their August 16th game at home against the Connecticut Sun, or it may mean a later date. Either way, Sabally is going to start playing WNBA basketball soon barring a setback.

Dallas unquestionably needs Sabally on the floor. The Wings are currently just 6-19 so far in 2024. It has not been the season they expected following their deep postseason run in 2023. Injuries have played a rather impactful role, however.

In addition to Sabally, players such as Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown have missed time due to injuries. The good news is that both Siegrist and Brown are also expected to return early in the second half of the 2024 campaign.

Reaching the postseason will be a challenge given their current standings placement. Perhaps the return of Satou Sabally and other important players will provide a spark for the Wings. Of course, Arike Ogunbowale is also in the middle of an All-Star season.

The Wings will have confidence with Ogunbowale and Sabally leading the way.