Germany's Olympic women's basketball team was defeated by France on Wednesday 84-71. It was a difficult defeat for Germany, as Satou Sabally and her teammates fell short in a challenging game. Germany guard Alexis Peterson addressed the team's performance after the loss, via fiba.basketball.

“We shot ourselves and this one was on us,” Peterson said. “We just didn't do the things that we needed to do. I don't think the environment [French support] had anything to do with it. We just turned the ball over far too many times. But we're still proud of what we have done here and the way we have done it.”

Satou Sabally has been one of the best players throughout the Olympics. Yet, she struggled on Wednesday against France. Satou went just 2-10 from the field en route to 10 total points. Sabally also turned the ball over seven times.

The Dallas Wings star's sister, and Olympics teammate, stepped up, though. Nyara Sabally scored 20 points and added 13 rebounds off the bench. She also went just 3-13 from the field, but Nyara still made an immense impact.

In the end, however, Satou, Nyara and Team Germany fell short of their ultimate goal. Still, the team had an overall strong performance at the Olympics. The future is bright for Germany women's basketball.

Dallas Wings react to Satou Sabally's overall Olympics performance

Again, Satou did not have her best game on Wednesday. Sabally had been nothing short of terrific leading into the game, though. The Wings shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, after Germany's loss.

“History maker. Shot caller. Game changer. We are so proud of you, @satou_sabally,” the Wings wrote.

Sabally will now turn her focus towards preparing to re-join the Wings. She has yet to play during the 2024 WNBA season, but Sabally is expected to return after the Olympic break.