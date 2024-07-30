South Sudan, the youngest country in the world, secured their first-ever Olympic victory this weekend by defeating Puerto Rico. Head coach Royal Ivey revealed that former NBA star Luol Deng has been funding and investing in South Sudan's basketball program for years.

Deng has served as the president of South Sudan's basketball federation for the past four years and appointed Royal Ivey as head coach in 2021. In the regular season, Ivey works as an assistant coach for Ime Udoka with the Houston Rockets.

Luol Deng's out of pocket funding for South Sudan

“Luol Deng has been funding this thing for four years out of his own pocket. He pays for gyms, hotels, plane tickets—everything. Kudos to Luol and the staff. We wouldn't have been able to put this team together without them,” said Ivey.

Ivey told Donatas Urbonas of Basket News that Deng has supported the team by covering essentials such as travel, gym and exercise equipment, and more. He commended Deng for his dedication to the program.

Beyond his achievements as a two-time All-Star and a one-time All-Defensive Second Team player with the Chicago Bulls, the 39-year-old has taken on a significant role as an advocate for South Sudan’s basketball program in his retirement.

South Sudan and Sudan have a history of conflict that led to South Sudan's independence in 2011 following decades of civil war. Even after gaining independence, the two countries have struggled with disputes over borders, resources, and political power, leading to periodic clashes.

After gaining independence, South Sudan has struggled in providing resources for basketball and athletics. Wenyen Gabriel from South Sudan pointed out that the country lacks indoor basketball courts.

Luol Deng’s investment and support for South Sudan have bore fruit. The country’s basketball team qualified for the Olympics for the first time and recently was a basket away from upsetting Team USA in a showcase game leading up to the Olympics.

Luol Deng addressing Gilbert Arenas derogatory comments

Recently, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas sparked controversy with derogatory comments about South Sudanese players and their basketball program. His remarks were met with widespread criticism from both past and present basketball figures, reflecting poorly on his respect for the players, coaches, and the country.

Luol Deng condemned Arenas for his remarks about South Sudan's basketball team, calling them hateful and racist.

“As for Gilbert’s comments, they were certainly more disrespectful and cruel. Personally, I don’t care much. I would never trade places with anyone; being African is special. However, for young African and African American kids who admire and listen to Gilbert, these comments can make you think less of yourself and make the rest of the world think less of Africans. Those who are easily misled may make comments that reflect self-hate more than pride. There is nothing about our history that we should run away from,” said South Sudan’s benefactor Luol Deng.

While Deng’s efforts to advance basketball in Africa have been known for some time, his recent actions demonstrate an exceptional commitment. Having earned $166.1 million during his 15-year NBA career, not including endorsements, his choice to invest his wealth in this manner highlights Luol Deng’s remarkable character.

Beyond his financial support, Deng has actively backed South Sudan and has become a remarkable ambassador for the young nation through his actions.

South Sudan will take on the United States on July 31. Considering their strong performance against Team USA in the recent exhibition game, they might compel the tournament favorites to stay sharp and focused in their matchup in Paris.