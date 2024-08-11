On Saturday, Stephen Curry and Team USA won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics by knocking off Victor Wembanyama and the French National Team. Although the final score may not have indicated it, this was actually a close game down the stretch, and it was only due to Curry's brilliance that Team USA was able to put the French to sleep.

In the final few minutes of the game, Curry knocked down four three pointers, including an unbelievable heave over Evan Fournier and Nic Batum that was essentially the dagger for the Olympics gold medal.

While the fans back home in America understandably went bonkers at the incredible display of shooting, not everyone was so thrilled to see it going down, including evidently the French announcers calling the game, who said, “this Devil named Curry is hurting us,” per Benjamin Hochman of St. Louis Post-Dispatch on X.

Although their words may not have been extremely kind, the French announcers were at least professional enough to raise their voices and show some level of excitement as Curry rained down triple after triple on their team, even if it may have been more of an exasperated excitement than an enthusiastic one.

An unbelievable shooting display

Stephen Curry has been considered the greatest shooter of all time by the consensus since at least the 2016 season, and for some dating back to even before that. This being the case, it's never necessarily a surprise to see him go on outside shooting rampages from time to time, including the 36 points he poured in to help will the USA over Serbia in the previous semifinal game.

However, to see Curry turn it on seemingly out of nowhere on Saturday after having a relatively pedestrian first three quarters of the game, and at a time when the French had sliced the Team USA lead to three and had the entire arena in a frenzy, was a sight to behold.

The performance also serves as a reminder that even at the age of 36, ancient by NBA standards, Curry still may indeed be good enough to be the best player on a championship team, even if his stamina and quickness aren't quite at the levels they used to be.

Whether or not that team is the Golden State Warriors is certainly a fair question to be asked at the current moment. However, all that Curry likely cares about for now is that he was able to will his team to secure an Olympics gold medal, the first–and probably last–of his career.