Team USA completed a 17-point comeback in their 95-91 win over Serbia, clinching the gold medal game. They will face France in the 2024 Olympics. After the win, Team USA's head coach, Steve Kerr, was in awe of what transpired, ranking the contest toward the upper echelon as one of his very best, according to the four-time Golden State Warriors champion head coach.

“One of the greatest basketball games I've ever been a part of,” Kerr told reporters after the game, per the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

For Steve Kerr to rank Team USA's epic win this high on his list is saying a lot, considering, as a player, he played with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the champion Chicago Bulls, winning three consecutive championships between 1996 and 98. Then, he guided the Warriors to a dynastic run between 2015 and 2022, capturing four titles in seven years.

The NBA's Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokic, carried Serbia with his 17-point, 11-assist performance, including his strong defensive presence. Plus, the Serbians' terrific shooting display, connecting on 15-of-39 (38.5%) from deep, kept Team USA at bay throughout the middle quarters.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers, before Team USA ultimately responded with dominance down the stretch, outscoring Serbia 32-15 in the final frame.

Steph Curry carries Team USA over semifinal win over Serbia

Steph Curry had his most outstanding performance in the 2024 Olympics, shutting the door on Serbia's chances to regain a late fourth-quarter lead. Curry finished with a game-high 36 points, including a whopping nine 3-pointers to go with his eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

His go-ahead three with 2:16 left on the clock gave the Americans a lead they never relinquished, as he and LeBron James, who finished with a triple-double (16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists), combined for 11 of Team USA's last 13 points in the final 4:00. Joel Embiid, Team USA's second-leading scorer, finished with 19 points.

After the win, Curry talked about how fortunate Team USA and its superstars are to come together for one common goal while competing at the highest levels.

“For all of us being superstars and Hall of Famers on our respective teams and what we've all accomplished, the buy-in is there, and it's the only way you can do it to win,” Curry said per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. “To come back the way we did, I've seen a lot of Team USA Basketball, and that was special.”

Team USA will compete for gold against France this Saturday.