One of the greatest Olympics men's basketball players of all-time is getting a boost in his role at the Paris Summer Games. After coming off the bench for the entirety of the global tournament, Kevin Durant is being inserted into the Team USA starting lineup for the Gold Medal clash with France, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The Phoenix Suns star and future Hall of Famer played a key role in the United States' thrilling comeback win versus Serbia on Thursday. Despite having a minimal offensive impact for much of the night (nine points in 24 minutes), he treated his opponent to a vintage KD flurry in the fourth quarter.

He scored seven crucial points in the final frame, with the most important one coming on a contested jumper with 36 seconds left in the game (gave USA a 93-89 lead). Serbia scored on its ensuing possession, but Durant's clutch bucket put the Americans in the diver's seat for the rest of the way. He is being rewarded for his efforts.

Kevin Durant is ready to go out in a bang with Team USA

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr seemingly confirmed that the two-time Finals MVP would remain out of the starting lineup during the Olympics, a development that first arose due to a calf injury. He did reveal his intent to increase Durant's workload as the competition intensified, however, so perhaps this move should not be viewed as a surprise.

In what could be the last time they share a basketball court as teammates, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will all start in Saturday's Olympics final. This historically dominant era of international hoops is coming to an end in epic fashion.

Jrue Holiday is now expected to come off the bench following the lineup tweak. The Boston Celtics point guard remains an integral part of this squad, though, and will be asked to set the tone on defense whenever he checks into the game.

Team USA looked invincible in Paris before Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Serbia nearly ended its reign of terror. France boasts plenty of talent in its own right, including of course 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama. Les Bleus beat Germany 73-69 in the semifinals with the San Antonio Spurs phenom shooting just 4-of-17 from the field. They should present a formidable matchup, especially with the home crowd overwhelmingly on their side.

Team USA will want to quiet the fans early with a strong start. That is where Durant comes into play. He is one of the greatest and most versatile scorers in basketball history and has the ability to propel this group to a devastating run.

Judging by his latest interactions on X, formerly Twitter, the 35-year-old is feeling extra patriotic and fired up heading into this ultimate showdown. The action tips off on Saturday in the Bercy Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET.