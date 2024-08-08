On Thursday, Victor Wembanyama and the French National Team advanced to the final round of the Olympics with a thrilling win over the German National Team. Wembanyama made several huge plays down the stretch, helping propel his country of France to the game's biggest stage, and doing so in the country itself.

After the game had concluded with a missed shot from Germany, Wembanyama was captured by NBC cameras taking in the roaring home crowd, with the announcer noting that it was the first time since 1996 that the home country would medal in an Olympics.

NBA insider Rachel Nichols also noted that Wembanyama “had tears in his eyes” during the special moment.

Not many expected the French National Team to make it as far as they have thus far in the Olympics, despite the NBA talent they have on their team, including reigning defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert and of course Wembanyama, who projects to be among the best 20 to 30 players in the NBA this upcoming season.

Earlier this week, France pulled off a stunning upset by knocking off the Canadian national team, holding Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray to another poor shooting night and using some hot shooting of their own to secure their spot in Thursday's game vs Germany.

Many saw Germany as perhaps the biggest threat to the United States' quest for gold, but with them now out of the mix, Wembanyama will have a chance to establish himself as a bona fide Olympics legend with a win in the final, if he hasn't done so already, having made history for his country in front of the home fans.

France will next play either the United States National Team or the Serbian National Team in the final, depending on the results of that semifinal matchup later on on Thursday.