It remains a possibility that Kendrick Lamar will participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. However, the famed Dodger Stadium will officially be an Olympic venue.

The historic stadium will host select events, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times.

Baseball, softball, beach volleyball, and cricket will be among the events hosted. The 2028 Olympics are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles from July 14 to 30, 2028, and the Paralympics are scheduled for August 15 to 27.

The '28 games will mark baseball and softball's return to the Olympics. Baseball and softball were last played during the '20 Tokyo Games and were absent from the '24 games in Paris.

Team USA's Olympic team will likely field MLB players. It remains to be seen how the games might impact the MLB schedule.

Nevertheless, the stars are aligned for what is surely to be an Olympic baseball experience like no other.

As for Dodger Stadium, it will be a return to Olympic pedigree.

Dodger Stadium hosted baseball at the 1984 Olympics

The last time Dodger Stadium played host to an Olympic event was during the '84 games in Los Angeles.

At the time, baseball was categorized as a “demonstration sport,” and no medals were handed out.

The final round saw a matchup between the United States and Japan.

Japan went on to win first place after defeating the United States 6-3. The U.S. team featured future MLB stars such as Mark McGuire, Will Clark, and Sid Akins.

Dodger Stadium is an excellent venue due to its history and spacious layout, two pluses for any city hosting an Olympics. It also holds 56,000 seats and is known for its vibrancy.

Dodger Stadium is also an established venue meaning it will save costs usually set aside for the construction of new venues for the games.

Plus it will hold special meaning to the Dodgers and their fans who will bear witness to an Olympics in which baseball will be played as a sanctioned event. There is also the possible spectator of professional players representing their country.

In addition, there will be something special about “America's Pastime” being played before an American crowd at an American venue.