Kendrick Lamar’s presence at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles is looking increasingly likely. Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Games’ organizing committee, hinted at Lamar’s involvement, citing his status as an LA icon and global music powerhouse, per CTPost. As the city recovers from devastating wildfires, organizers see the Olympics as a catalyst for rebuilding efforts, and Lamar could play a key role in shaping the event’s cultural impact.

Lamar’s Influence on the Global Stage

Lamar is already enjoying one of the biggest years of his career. He took home five Grammys on Feb. 2, reinforcing his dominance in the industry, and then delivered a widely praised Super Bowl LIX halftime show seen by an average of 133.5 million viewers. Given his ability to command massive audiences and his deep connection to Los Angeles, his participation in the Olympics seems all but certain.

Wasserman, who also runs a major talent agency, made it clear that Lamar is at the top of the list when it comes to potential entertainers for the event. “He is truly an LA icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way,” Wasserman told the Associated Press.

A City in Transition

Los Angeles is still recovering from wildfires that reshaped parts of the city in January, and Olympic organizers view the Games as an opportunity to assist in the rebuilding process. “The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining LA 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” Wasserman said. While Olympic venues escaped major damage, the city itself is undergoing a transformation, one that organizers hope will be reflected in the event’s cultural programming.

By the time 2028 arrives, Lamar’s career may evolve in unexpected ways. His ongoing rivalry with Drake may not hold the same cultural weight it does today, but his artistic relevance is unlikely to fade. Whether as a performer in the opening ceremony or as an ambassador for the Games, Lamar seems poised to play a significant role in one of the biggest sporting events of the decade.