ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Minnesota takes to the court for the second time this year as they face Omaha. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Omaha-Minnesota prediction and pick.

Omaha comes into the game sitting at 2-0 on the year. They opened the season against NCCAA Mid-America Christian University. Omaha had a strong first outing, winning the game 85-69. They would then visit Stetson. Omaha has a 20-point lead in the second half, but Stetson would make the comeback. Still, Omaha held on for a 79-76 win. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 1-0 on the year. They opened up with a strong first game, beating Oral Roberts 80-56.

This will be the fourth meeting between Omaha and Minnesota. Minnesota has taken each of the first three. Their last meeting was in November of 2018 when Minnesota won the game 104-76.

Here are the Omaha-Minnesota College Basketball Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet

College Basketball Odds: Omaha-Minnesota Odds

Omaha: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1800

Minnesota: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -6000

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Omaha vs. Minnesota

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Omaha Will Cover The Spread/Win

Omaha is replacing their top scoring option from last year, as Frankie Fidler transferred to Michigan State. Still, Omaha brings back Marquel Sutton. Sutton was second on the team last year with 12.3 points per game, while adding 6.3 rebounds last year. In the first two games of the year, Sutton is averaging 14.5 points per game, while also adding six rebounds per game and an assist. He is joined in the front court by Kamryn Thomas and Joshua Streit. Both players are transfers into the program this year. Thomas has seven points and six rebounds per game this year, while adding an assist and block per game. Meanwhile, Streit has six points per game, with 2.5 rebounds and an assist.

At guard, JJ White returns. He scored 8.5 points per game this year while having three rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. This year, he is scoring 11.5 points per game, while adding three rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists. Further, Tony Osburn scored 7.8 points per game last year while adding 2.7 rebounds per game last year. Osburn is scoring 11.5 points per game this year, while adding three rebounds and 1.5 assists. Finally, Lance Waddles has been solid this year. He is scoring ten points, while having 4.5 rebounds and three assists this year.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dawson Garcia, the leading scorer from last year, returned for Minnesota this season. Last year he scored 17.6 points per game while adding 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. This year, he scored 30 points in the first game of the year, while adding eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He is joined in the front court by Parker Fox. Fox scored 5.1 points per game, with 2.9 rebounds per game. He scored 13 points with four rebounds, and their assists in the first game of the year. Finally, Trey Edmonds scored six points, and added three rebounds and an assist in his first game since transferring from UTSA.

At guard, Lu'Cye Patterson and Mike Mitchell Jr. have led the way. Patterson comes in from Charlotte and scored ten points while adding four rebounds and three assists in his first game. Mike Mitchell was great in his first game of the year. He had seven points while adding three rebounds and nine assists in the first game. Mitchell was solid last year, with 10.2 points per game, while having 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists this year. Finally, Femi Odukale was solid in the first game, coming away with four steals in the game. Oduakle spent last year at New Mexico State, after spending time at Seton Hall and Pitt.

Final Omaha-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Omaha has started games strong this year. They are scoring 48 points per game in the first half, which is good for 24th in the nation. Still, they have struggled in the second half, scoring just 31 points per game in the second half this year. Omaha has been solid in getting shot volume in. They are averaging 71 field goal attempts per game, which is 18th in the nation. Omaha is second in the nation in turnovers this year, while turning over the ball just 6.2 percent of the time, fourth in the nation. Meanwhile, Minnesota was solid on defense in the first game, allowing just 57 points. Further, they hit 61.1 percent from three, which is currently the top percentage in the nation. Minnesota will still attack the three-ball in this one, but will not have the same level of success. Further, they scored a lot off of turnovers, something that Omaha does not do much of. Take Omaha and the points.

Final Omaha-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Omaha +20.5 (-110)