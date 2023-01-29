The Houston Astros won their second World Series behind a talented roster headlined by Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander, beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The team’s happiness and work continued into the offseason as the front office focused on winning another crown in 2023.

Unfortunately, the Astros lost Verlander to the New York Mets and could not replace him with a starting pitcher in free agency. Christian Vasquez, Trey Mancini, and Aledmys Diaz have all departed Houston as well. Still, the Astros’ pitching staff was not left completely bare, still featuring incredible pitchers like Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr.

Houston fans knows they must not worry despite that free agency exodus because remaining incumbents are still in their prime. Moreover, they still have young prospects in their fold, like Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz. Houston made a huge splash early in free agency by adding former AL MVP and three-time All-Star Jose Abreu, too, at least somewhat mitigating the impact of subsequent departures.

But even with another stacked roster, the Astros can still make one last-minute move to complete it before starting spring training.

Astros last-minute free agent signing: Jurickson Profar

Houston’s outfield depth is a bit depleted, with Kyle Tucker as the most reliable man playing RF. Chas McCormick was a fantastic defender in the outfield last year, but he still needs a bit of enhancement in terms of his offensive repertoire. That will naturally come for a squad like the Astros, but he will need to produce more consistently if he wants to retain his starting spot for the next couple of years.

Michael Brantley was re-signed to another contract, but he is coming off shoulder surgery and already past his prime at 35. Thus, the Astros must focus on adding a reliable bat that can be slotted in the middle or bottom of the lineup.

Jurickson Profar is coming off an outstanding season with the San Diego Padres, key in propelling them to an NLCS berth despite the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr.

Profar had his best season in a Padres uniform, producing 15 home runs and 58 RBI with an OPS of .723. His impeccable play in the NL Wildcard match against the New York Mets proved to be one of the most vital games of the season, and he contributed four hits and four RBI, leading San Diego to a massive upset.

Despite Profar’s stellar postseason play, the fact he is unsigned so late into free agency suggests some teams doubt his ability to replicate it going forward. With spring training fast approaching, there’s a chance he may have to settle for a contract and role he does not want.

The Astros are one of the franchises in contention for a World Series crown every year. Profar signing in Houston would be a major win for both player and team.