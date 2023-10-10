One Piece executive producer Matt Owens just teased a major update for the Netflix show's second season, according to CBR.

Now that the WGA has finally ratified a deal, writers' rooms across Hollywood are starting to reopen. That means writing for season 2 of Netflix's live version of the beloved anime One Piece is back up again.

Owens spoke to Deadline a week ago and said that season 2 Luffy's biggest challenge is what anyone who gets promoted into any position of authority: leadership. He also teased about the Straw Hats entering the Grand Line.

The Grand Line is the ocean route which wraps around the One Piece world. It is also known as the “pirates' graveyard” due to the unpredictable phenomena seen nowhere else in the world.

With the WGA strike finally over, the One Piece pre-production is in full swing and the priority is to complete season 2 scripts. Owens admitted that writing them is “going to take some time” since they were only able to finish one or two storyline before the strike began.

No one has confirmed if the whole Alabasta (or Arabasta) saga will be covered in season 2. The only established storylines so far are Loguetown and Drum Island. These two arcs will introduce at least two important characters: Smoker and Tony Tony Chopper.

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show hasn't started casting for One Piece's second season. However, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is going to lobby to play Dr. Kureha once the actors' union reaches a fair deal with the studios.

Netflix's live-action One Piece is based on Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga series. It follows the story of the ambitious outlaw Monkey D. Luffy played by Iñaki Godoy. Luffy has long dreamt of finding Gold Roger's treasure to become the King of the Pirates. His crew consists of cat burglar and navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu Arata), the ship's cook “Black Leg” Sanji (Taz Skyler) and sniper “god” Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson).