Well, this is some news to die for. The last episode of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building was Hulu's most-watched finale of 2023, the streaming giant says, per Deadline.

It's no wonder Hulu's Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a fourth season. Views determined the unsurpassed success of the Season 3 finale compared to in-house competitors after the episode's first day of streaming. To break it down a bit better, a view is defined as total stream time, which is then divided by runtime.

The series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, remains Hulu's most popular comedy. It has even ranked on Nielsen's Top-10 original series chart since its launch a couple years ago.

Only Murders in the Building is about three strangers, all with a similar interest in true crime podcasts. They become friends and investigate suspicious murders, all while producing their podcast about the cases. The show premiered on Hulu in August of 2021 and has been running strong since.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4

With the news of the show's popularity and rank, fans are eagerly looking forward to its next season.

“We are gonna see if there's a definite touch of Los Angeles in small doses,” John Hoffman told Deadline when asked about details of Season 4's location.

It's also unknown who will guest star in the next season. Season 3 saw Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd appearing with the Building's gang. The premise was focused on investigating a killing behind the scenes of a show on Broadway.

All we know is it's safe to say there are more murders on the way.