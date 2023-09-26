The countdown to Halloween has begun! The neighbors are putting out their spooky decorations, your local grocery store is dedicating half the aisles to ultra-processed sugary treats, and your friends in relationships are busy readying their Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce couples costumes. But if you're looking for something truly scary to check out this month, consider the backstabbing antics of the glamorous beauties on America's Next Top Model (Seasons 4-5 and 9-10 now available!). If you're looking for a more on-the-nose fright fest, consider the Hulu original documentary Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House, which premieres on October 12th. It's gearing up to be an ultra-scary, highly caloric month — so find a costume that's extra stretchy and settle in on the couch to binge on these exciting new Hulu releases!
New Hulu Releases: October 2023 (Full Schedule)
October 1
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over | 2013
50 First Dates | 2004
Abduction | 2011
An American Citizen | 1992
Beyond JFK | 1991
Bogus | 1996
Ceremony | 2010
Daybreakers | 2010
Dark Shadows | 2012
Dazed and Confused | 1993
Devil's Due | 2014
Die Hard 2 | 1990
Don't Say A Word | 2001
The Double | 2013
Driven | 2019
Easy A | 2010
The Empty Man | 2020
Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005
Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004
The Extra Man | 2010
Fat Albert | 2004
Fighting | 2009
FoodInc. | 2008
Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004
Funny People | 2009
Godzilla 2000 | 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005
Godzilla | 1998
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
Hanna | 2011
Hollywood Homicide | 2003
The Hunter | 2011
Interview With the Vampire | 1994
It (Stephen King's) | 1990
Leprechaun | 1993
Leprechaun II | 1994
Leprechaun III | 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997
Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003
Leprechaun Origins | 2014
Leprechaun Returns | 2019
Little Miss Sunshine | 2006
Mona Lisa Smile | 2003
Murder on the Orient Express | 2017
The New Age | 1994
Nightmare Alley | 2021
Nobody Walks | 2012
Oblivion | 2013
The Omen | 2006
Ondine | 2009
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
Perfect Stranger | 2007
Phone Booth | 2003
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands | 2004
Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death | 2005
Pusher I | 1996
Q & A | 1990
Rudy | 1993
The Sacrament | 2013
Shaun Of The Dead | 2004
Sleepless in Seattle | 1993
Stoker | 2011
Sunchaser | 1996
Stripper | 1986
Synchronicity | 2015
That Night | 1993
Todo Cambia | 2000
Tower Heist | 2011
Turtle Beach | 1992
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? | 2007
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010
Underwater | 2020
Pain & Gain | 2013
Star Trek | 2009
Tropic Thunder | 2008
It Chapter Two | 2019
Doctor Sleep | 2019
October 2
Appendage: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America's Book of Secrets
America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: : Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
October 5
The Boogeyman | 2023
October 6
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bobi Wine: The People's President: Special Premiere
The Tank | 2023
Zombie Town | 2023
October 7
Spy x Family: Season 2 Premiere
A Lot of Nothing | 2022
October 8
Standing UpFalling Down | 2019
Swift | 2019
October 9
The Mill: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
October 10
Finnick | 2022
October 11
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
October 12
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland | 2022
October 13
Goosebumps: Series Premiere
Nocebo | 2022
October 14
Empire of Light | 2022
October 15
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
Centurion | 2010
Filth | 2013
Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011
I'm Still Here | 2010
Ragnarok | 2013
Slotherhouse | 2023
Venus And Serena | 2012
Viva | 2015
October 16
Capricorn One | 1977
Perfect Strangers | 2019
October 17
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | 2019
October 18
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
October 19
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
October 20
Cobweb | 2023
October 21
Life Upside Down | 2022
Totally Under Control | 2020
October 25
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
October 26
FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener | 2022
October 27
Shoresy: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again | 2014
Susie Searches | 2022
October 31
Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011