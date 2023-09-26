The countdown to Halloween has begun! The neighbors are putting out their spooky decorations, your local grocery store is dedicating half the aisles to ultra-processed sugary treats, and your friends in relationships are busy readying their Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce couples costumes. But if you're looking for something truly scary to check out this month, consider the backstabbing antics of the glamorous beauties on America's Next Top Model (Seasons 4-5 and 9-10 now available!). If you're looking for a more on-the-nose fright fest, consider the Hulu original documentary Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House, which premieres on October 12th. It's gearing up to be an ultra-scary, highly caloric month — so find a costume that's extra stretchy and settle in on the couch to binge on these exciting new Hulu releases!

New Hulu Releases: October 2023 (Full Schedule)

October 1

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series

Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series

Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series

Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9

21 & Over | 2013

50 First Dates | 2004

Abduction | 2011

An American Citizen | 1992

Beyond JFK | 1991

Bogus | 1996

Ceremony | 2010

Daybreakers | 2010

Dark Shadows | 2012

Dazed and Confused | 1993

Devil's Due | 2014

Die Hard 2 | 1990

Don't Say A Word | 2001

The Double | 2013

Driven | 2019

Easy A | 2010

The Empty Man | 2020

Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004

The Extra Man | 2010

Fat Albert | 2004

Fighting | 2009

FoodInc. | 2008

Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004

Funny People | 2009

Godzilla 2000 | 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005

Godzilla | 1998

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008

Hanna | 2011

Hollywood Homicide | 2003

The Hunter | 2011

Interview With the Vampire | 1994

It (Stephen King's) | 1990

Leprechaun | 1993

Leprechaun II | 1994

Leprechaun III | 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997

Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003

Leprechaun Origins | 2014

Leprechaun Returns | 2019

Little Miss Sunshine | 2006

Mona Lisa Smile | 2003

Murder on the Orient Express | 2017

The New Age | 1994

Nightmare Alley | 2021

Nobody Walks | 2012

Oblivion | 2013

The Omen | 2006

Ondine | 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010

Perfect Stranger | 2007

Phone Booth | 2003

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands | 2004

Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death | 2005

Pusher I | 1996

Q & A | 1990

Rudy | 1993

The Sacrament | 2013

Shaun Of The Dead | 2004

Sleepless in Seattle | 1993

Stoker | 2011

Sunchaser | 1996

Stripper | 1986

Synchronicity | 2015

That Night | 1993

Todo Cambia | 2000

Tower Heist | 2011

Turtle Beach | 1992

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? | 2007

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010

Underwater | 2020

Pain & Gain | 2013

Star Trek | 2009

Tropic Thunder | 2008

It Chapter Two | 2019

Doctor Sleep | 2019

October 2

Appendage: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere

Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2

Alone: An Inside Look

America's Book of Secrets

America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1

American Haunting: Complete Season 1

American Ripper

Amish Witches

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1

Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2

Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: : Complete Season 7

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

Dead Again: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4

Killer Kids: Complete Season 1

Killer Teens: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3

Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9

Model Killers: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere

My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1

The Unexplained: Complete Season 1

Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

October 5

The Boogeyman | 2023

October 6

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bobi Wine: The People's President: Special Premiere

The Tank | 2023

Zombie Town | 2023

October 7

Spy x Family: Season 2 Premiere

A Lot of Nothing | 2022

October 8

Standing UpFalling Down | 2019

Swift | 2019

October 9

The Mill: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 10

Finnick | 2022

October 11

Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere

October 12

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Food Tech: Complete Season 1

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere

I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4

Paranormal State: Complete Season 1

Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 20

Daliland | 2022

October 13

Goosebumps: Series Premiere

Nocebo | 2022

October 14

Empire of Light | 2022

October 15

One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)

Centurion | 2010

Filth | 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011

I'm Still Here | 2010

Ragnarok | 2013

Slotherhouse | 2023

Venus And Serena | 2012

Viva | 2015

October 16

Capricorn One | 1977

Perfect Strangers | 2019

October 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | 2019

October 18

Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 19

The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2

Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1

Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3

Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1

Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere

October 20

Cobweb | 2023

October 21

Life Upside Down | 2022

Totally Under Control | 2020

October 25

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1

October 26

FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4

The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2

Master Gardener | 2022

October 27

Shoresy: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere

Begin Again | 2014

Susie Searches | 2022

October 31

Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011