Anyone who was lucky enough to be there for it knows that the 2019 LSU football team is arguably the greatest team in modern college football history. The Tigers not only went 15-0, won the National Title, and had a record-tying 14 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, they also outscored opponents by a staggering 398 points. Nearly half a decade has passed since that team completed their perfect season with a 42-25 win over Clemson in the CFP Championship Game, but still one player who was on that roster actually remains in Baton Rouge.

LSU sixth-year running back Josh Williams was a walk-on for that 2019 team. Williams turned down scholarship offers from smaller D-I programs because he was such a big fan of the Tigers growing up. Though Williams didn't see the field at all in 2019, he was rewarded a scholarship the following year ahead of the 2020 season. In the four seasons he's spent in Baton Rouge since, Williams has rushed the ball 197 times for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's also hauled in 40 receptions for 337 yards.

But maybe the greatest honor of Williams' long career will be to wear the No. 18 jersey for the Tigers in his sixth and final season at LSU.

The story of the No. 18 jersey is one that begins with former LSU quarterback Matt Mauck, who led the LSU Tigers to their first National Title since 1958 back in 2003. Each year since then, LSU's head coach has chosen one (or two) players who best exemplify leadership and commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

“Being able to represent LSU with the No. 18 jersey means a lot to me,” Williams said via a press release, per Cory Diaz of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “Seeing the No. 18s that I have played with over the years and seeing what they meant to the team and what they mean to LSU, I just want to thank coach Kelly and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to wear this special number.”

Greg Penn III named LSU's defensive recipient of No. 18 jersey

The 2024 season is one of those years where the LSU coaching staff decided to hand out a No. 18 jersey on each side of the ball. Standout linebacker Greg Penn III, who finished 7th in the SEC in total tackles last season, received the honor with Josh Williams on Thursday night.

“He kept our defense together last year,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said of Penn. “We won 10 games last year and he kept our unit together through some difficult times, because he was about LSU football. He was about, when we brought a transfer in at his position, all he did was work harder. He represents all the principles of being a great teammate and a guy you can count on.”

Greg Penn and Josh Williams join a prestigious group that includes past LSU stars such as Jacob Hester, Tre'Davious White, K'Lavon Chaisson and Mekhi Wingo.