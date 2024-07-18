The Open Championship is underway, and Tiger Woods is trying to add to his legacy with a good performance this weekend. During the first round, Sky Sports commentator and former professional golfer, Mark Roe, got into some hot water with his comments about how Tiger Woods is dealing with the pain of walking the course.

“You look at the eyes, you gotta think that there's a lot of painkillers being taken to cope with the pain you know? Not easy,” Mark Roe said during the Open Championship.

Roe's speculative comments were not well received at all as they made the rounds on social media. It has been a battle since Woods has returned from season-ending ankle surgery in 2023.

Tiger Woods' journey back from ankle surgery

This is Woods' fifth PGA Tour start since undergoing his ankle surgery. He participated in the Genesis Invitational, his host tournament, where he withdrew midway through due to illness.

Woods then participated in the Masters and made the cut for the 24th consecutive time at Augusta National, which is a record, and then finished last at the end of the weekend. Woods participated in the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open as well, and narrowly missed the cut at both events.

There is some optimism surrounding Woods' chances in the Open Championship this weekend, however, as he is able to do a bit more physically. There is also the thought that while the field is large for this weekend's event, it is seen as a top-heavy group, leaving an opportunity for Woods to beat out enough competitors to make the cut.

The course this weekend is also flatter than other courses he has competed at since returning. That will make it easier for Woods to walk the course and potentially perform better throughout the weekend.

It will be interesting to see if Woods can make the cut this weekend, as that would be a commendable accomplishment at this point in his career.