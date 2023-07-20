Brooks Koepka has been front and center in the LIV Golf feud with the PGA, after the announced merger between the leagues came in June and is still on going. Rory McIlroy has been outspoken on the PGA side, and an interviewer tried to bait Koepka into speaking on the rift of the two groups, but Brooks wasn't having it.

The reporter used a line of questioning meant to antagonize Koepka, looking for him to speak ill of McIlroy and the PGA amid the rumored merger deals.

“Do you think some of the feelings have gone so deep that they will never quite be healed between some of the players,” he was asked, per Chris McKee of This Week in Golf. “Or do you think some of the players, with reference to Rory, kind of need to forget about it and move on?”

Koepka wasn't having it, and made sure to sidestep the question to avoid a controversial response that would stoke the flames of the leagues' rivalry.

“That's probably a question for them, you should probably ask Rory that. I don't know, I can't speak for him. Me and Rory have had quite a few good talks over the last year, but yeah everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” the champion replied.

Koepka added on a further response for context, saying he is not informed enough on the situation to comment his opinion at this time, but may in the future when there is more details.

“To me, I don't even have enough information on it to even know what to feel or what to think. That'll probably be coming in the next few months,” Koepka said.

Brooks and his LIV teammates will once again rejoin the PGA for the weekend in the Open Championship, where he holds strong odds to make a run at the title after previously winning the PGA Championship in May.