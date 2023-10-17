After four months in theaters, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will hit home media formats.

What is Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer is the latest historical epic from director Christopher Nolan. It chronicles the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), his role in the Manhattan Project, and the aftermath.

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh also star in the film. Filling out the ensemble are the likes of Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, and Benny Safdie.

Oppenheimer's Blu-ray, DVD release date

Universal has announced that Oppenheimer will hit 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms on November 21. That is four months to the day that Nolan's epic hit theaters. In 2023, when films are rushed onto home media formats, it's rare to see a film hold out in theaters for so long. It's a testament to Nolan's patience and moviegoers' willingness to see it on the big screen.

Of course, Oppenheimer had to share its theatrical release date with Greta Gerwig's Barbie, thus creating the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon in pop culture. Both films succeeded despite the competition. Barbie is the highest-grossing film of the year, making over $1.4 billion in theaters. The Margot Robbie-led film is just hitting Blu-ray and DVD formats today and has been available on digital since last month.

Oppenheimer made $942 million worldwide during its theatrical run. It was aided by large-screen auditorium formats such as IMAX Regardless, the three-hour epic got audiences to come in droves both domestically and overseas ($618 million came from international markets).

Pretty soon, you'll be able to witness an atomic bomb explode without your chair rattling.

Oppenheimer hits 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms on November 21.