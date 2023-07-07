Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt had some high praise for the filming experience of Christopher Nolan's latest epic. The actress compared the experience to being at “summer camp” in a new interview.

During People Magazine's photo shoot for Oppenheimer, Blunt compared the experience of shooting the film to summer camp saying, “We were all in the same hotel in the middle of the New Mexican desert. We only had each other. Me and Matt [Damon] were roommates and we were like, ‘Let's go have some dinner.'”

But there was one key member who didn't join in on these outings — Cillian Murphy.

“The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental,” said Blunt. “Of course, he didn't want to come and have dinner with us.”

Matt Damon agreed, “He couldn't. His brain is just too full.”

Cillian Murphy himself weighed in on this and said, “You know that when you have these big roles, that responsibility, you feel it's kind of overwhelming.”

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's latest epic, following the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy) and his role in the Manhattan Project and the development of the first nuclear weapons. Emily Blunt plays his wife Katherine, and you have to wonder if the two ever got dinner during the production to build their rapport. The rest of the A-list ensemble is rounded out by the likes of Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, and Josh Peck among many more.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.