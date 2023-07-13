Robert Downey Jr. is an acclaimed actor who has been nominated for two Academy Awards in his career. However, he made an extremely bold claim at the premiere of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Speaking on the stage at the Oppenheimer U.K. premiere, Downey touted Nolan's latest as the best film of his career.

“I'm just gonna flat-out say it — this is the best film I've ever been in and I cannot wait for y'all to get to experience it with Cillian Murphy as our Oppenheimer,” Downey said.

While some may take this as the standard diplomatic talk from a movie star, Oppenheimer is Downey's first prestige role in quite a while. He had been stuck in the MCU machine for so long, with Chef and The Judge being the last non-IP films he starred in (both were released in 2014).

In recent years, Robert Downey Jr. has been selective with his roles since Tony Stark/Iron Man's death in the MCU. He would star and executive produced Dolittle, a film he recently called one of the “most important” in his filmography. Coming up, he will have a recurring role as well as executive produce The Sympathizer — Park Chan-wook's adaptation of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name from A24 and Rhombus Media. The series will be released by HBO.

Oppenheimer tells the story of the titular physicist (played by Murphy) and his role in creating the first nuclear weapons. Downey plays Lewis Strauss. The cast is stacked with the likes of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and more.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.