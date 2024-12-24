Ohio State football is heading to its 17th Rose Bowl appearance. But the 2025 version comes with a mega star from 2024 and during the first College Football Playoff weekend.

Dynamic freshman Jeremiah Smith gets his first taste of the prestigious bowl game. The young wide receiver Smith left fans in awe with his dominating night against Tennessee Saturday. He's heading to Pasadena fresh off a scorching six-catch, 103-yard night in the 42-17 rout of the Volunteers. He even got one NFL Draft analyst to believe Smith is equally superior to projected 2025 first overall pick Travis Hunter.

The stakes get higher for Smith, though. So does the stage — as Smith now plays in his first New Year's Six bowl game. And standing in the way of the roses and Buckeyes? The No. 1 Oregon Ducks. Also the same Ducks team that ruined Ohio State's pursuit of perfection back on Oct. 12. Plus withstood a nine-catch, 100-yard evening from Smith in Eugene.

Smith and OSU knows a loss ends their run at the national title. Oregon is aware Smith is getting his touches. But how will the much-anticipated Rose Bowl debut of Smith shape up? Time to dive into some bold predictions for the true freshman.

Jeremiah Smith will create mismatches on motions

The Buckeyes motioned out Smith on his first reception inside Autzen Stadium during the last meeting.

Expect OSU and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to turn up the motions for Smith. Granted, Smith is talented enough to line up and attack without going into motion. But Kelly and the Buckeyes have to implement a more aggressive strategy for their top freshman.

OSU is guaranteed to create more mismatches by motioning Smith more. That means one-on-one battles for Smith, which he's won with ease this season.

Smith will be un-guardable

Oregon struggled bottling Smith in the last meeting. Even if the Ducks dropped two defenders near him, he still came down with the catch.

The Ducks may bring the third-best pass defense among Big 10 teams. But this unit has looked suspect.

Penn State produced three 20+ yard completions and got three passing touchdowns in the conference title game. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard shredded this defense with 326 yards for OSU.

Ohio State comes with an embarrassment of riches at WR, including Smith. He's going to draw his solo battles and become un-guardable.

Ohio State will feed Smith more than 9 times

Smith looked so dominating against the Vols, OSU allowed him to rest after putting the game away early. He'll be needed for a full game this time, though.

Oregon won't be easy to put away compared to Tennessee. But that said, Smith likely will see more than nine touches.

Turns out his previous numbers weren't enough to pull the road victory off. Smith looks due to find openings in the Oregon secondary and keep the defense on its heels.

Smith will produce better numbers, and target Rose Bowl MVP

He stepped up big during his first playoff game. Just imagine what Smith is capable of as the stage only gets larger from here.

Once again, he's facing a Ducks secondary that's been exposed before — including by him. He's likely to walk through the tunnel with revenge on his mind along with the rest of the Buckeyes.

Smith will see an increase in targets, which only means more receptions. He'll work the sidelines plus the Ducks deep, like he did back in October. Oregon still has to account for veteran WR Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate. That only means more solo coverage for Smith.

He's simply the best WR on the field, and the best chance to join former Buckeyes WR star Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Rose Bowl Most Valuable Players. Ohio State clearly brought in Smith to experience these kind of games. This stage is perfect for Smith to prove OSU and head coach Ryan Day were right to aggressively recruit him as a prized five-star talent.

Smith, Buckeyes advance by winning in Pasadena

Ohio State looked very much like the team many anticipated would make a national title run on Saturday.

Smith and company know how close they really were in knocking off the Ducks. Now they've got momentum in tow from the Tennessee rout.

The Buckeyes have renewed energy and enthusiasm after that letdown loss to Michigan. Day and the Buckeyes coaches will let the young star Smith feast. The Rose Bowl is the perfect setting for Smith to write a new chapter to his already growing legend. He claims the MVP and gets OSU into the semifinals by beating Oregon.