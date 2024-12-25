Oregon football will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day as they look to stay unbeaten en route to a potential National Championship.

Ahead of the contest, quarterback Dillon Gabriel showered Evan Stewart, who has turned into the Ducks' No. 2 receiver, with some major praise.

Via Oregon Live:

“He’s a dude and you’ve seen it time and time again,” Gabriel said. “Evan necessarily didn’t get fed in the (Big Ten) championship game and Kenyon (Sadiq) came alive. We have a bunch of weapons and one football. He’s a dog and he’s unselfish and wants to win like a lot of our teammates.

“On nights where maybe he ain’t getting as many targets he’s still going out there competing blocking his butt off. That’s what I appreciate about him most, he’s unselfish. I love that about him. He’s eager and wants that ball but isn’t selfish and negative about it. When we call his name and do need him, he makes it happen. On nights like that he’s going to contribute in any way. He’s probably one of the best catchers I’ve been around as far as reliable hands.”

Stewart has 48 catches for 613 yards and a career-best five touchdowns this season for Oregon football. He came to Eugene last offseason from Texas A&M and has proven to be one of Gabriel's most reliable weapons while also doing the dirty work when it comes to blocking. He's dropped just one pass, too.

Coincidentally enough, his best outing this season was actually against the Buckeyes, reeling in seven catches for 149 yards and a 69-yard TD — the longest of the campaign for Oregon football.

Whether Stewart returns for his senior season or not remains to be seen, but for now, Gabriel and the Ducks will simply be hoping to shows up and shows out in Pasadena next week.