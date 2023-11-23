As the Ducks and Beavers resume their rivalry this weekend, we make some bold Oregon football Civil War predictions.

All good things must come to an end. The Civil War might need to be added to the list. Not an actual Civil War, but the rivalry game between Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon football is moving to the Big Ten after this season as part of the Pac-12 exodus. All that will be left of the Pac-12 conference are the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers. Before that, though, both teams will be focused on just one thing: winning. With that said, we now make our Oregon football Civil War predictions.

There is plenty riding on this game for each team, but mostly for Oregon. The Ducks could still make the Pac-12 Championship with a loss; they would need Arizona to lose to Arizona State in order to make that happen. But a loss doesn't do them any good. They have to win to keep their college football playoff hopes alive. The Washington Huskies just leapfrogged the Florida State Seminoles in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. If the Ducks win this game and beat the Huskies in the conference championship game, odds are they will be in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon State can play for a more prolific bowl game as well, but their chances of a Pac-12 championship are shot. That still won't stop them from giving Oregon all they can handle. This will be a great game. That makes for one prediction. But this iteration of the Civil War warrants some extra bold predictions.

Here are our Oregon football Civil War predictions

Bo Nix totals at least four touchdowns

Bo Nix has played tremendously all season long. He was great last season too, but he has taken his game up another level this season. Nix is completing 78.1 percent of his passes and is averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. Both are by far career-highs. Nix also has 35 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions on the season. He is playing lights out.

Nix has registered at least four touchdowns in a game five times this season, but those came against Arizona State, USC, Cal, Stanford, and Colorado. That's taking nothing away from Nix; he has balled out against everybody this season, including great teams. But he hasn't gotten to four total touchdowns in a game against top-notch defenses yet this season. Oregon State qualifies as that type of defense. The Beavers rank 29th in the country in yards allowed per game at 327.5.

Oregon State is a sturdy defense, but they have been susceptible to prolific games from quarterbacks. Washington State's Cam Ward threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns against them earlier this season. Bo Nix will have his hands full, but the same applies with this defense. Don't be surprised if Nix has a big game.

Oregon football wins by three touchdowns

Vegas is respecting the Beavers somewhat; the Ducks are favored by 11.5 points heading into this matchup. That may not be enough. Oregon State's defense is legit, but their offense has lagged behind this season. DJ Uiagalelei, the Clemson transfer, is completing only 57.5 percent of his passes this season. The Beavers have exceeded 30 points scored in conference play four times this season; those games were against Washington State, Cal, Stanford, and UCLA.

In addition to Oregon's high-flying offense, the Ducks are great defensively as well. Oregon ranks 16th in the nation in yards allowed per game defensively and 11th in yards allowed per game. Oregon can score on anybody and stop anybody. That might be a problem for the Beavers. The Ducks could make this one ugly for them.