Bo Nix is back this season with Oregon football after a terrific 2022 campaign. Nix transferred from Auburn football and played his first season in Eugene last year, and he finished the season with 3,593 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 71.9% completion percentage. He finished with over 1,000 more passing yards than he had in any season with Auburn. His expectations are through the roof this season, and at the end of the day, Nix is just thrilled to be a part of this new program.

“This school has changed my life,” Bo Nix said in a recent interview with Yogi Roth . “This school just gave me an opportunity to be myself again and get out of the spotlight of, ‘you’re playing because your dad played here,’ or ‘you are only doing it because you are an Auburn fan’ or this and that. But now I can just go do it because I love playing quarterback.”

That sort of pressure that Nix had at Auburn definitely weighed on him, and he doesn't have to deal with that anymore now that he's with Oregon. The Ducks had a great season last year, but Nix and his team are coming for it all in 2023.

“I love being around a group of guys, and love leading a group out there with a common mission to win,” Nix continued. “We were fortunate enough to do a lot of that last season but we came up short in some other times, so now, another reason you came back to have another try at it, and learn from what you did right, learn from what you did wrong and go out and fix it.”

Oregon looked great in week one against Portland State as Nix helped lead the Ducks to a massive 81-7 blowout of Portland State football. Oregon should be tested a little bit more this weekend as they hit the road to play Texas Tech football.