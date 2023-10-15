The game of the week in college football this week was in Seattle as #7 Washington football hosted #8 Oregon football. College GameDay was in attendance for the matchup, and it more than lived up to the hype. This game featured one of the best quarterback matchups that college football fans are going to see this season, and both of them had a big performance. This one went down to the wire as Oregon turned the ball over on downs late with a 33-29 lead. Michael Penix Jr. quickly led the Huskies down the field, and he may have had his Heisman moment when he tossed the game-winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Bo Nix and the Ducks stormed back down the field and had a chance to tie the game with a field goal, but it missed wide right, and Washington football got the win.

This game is a Pac-12 matchup this season, but in the future, it will be a Big Ten contest. Both Oregon football and Washington football will be in the Big Ten next season, and Michael Penix Jr. offered their new conference a bit of a warning after Saturday's victory.

“They better be ready,” Penix Jr. said in regards to the Big Ten, according to a tweet from Sports Illustrated.

The new-look Big Ten next season is going to a thing of beauty. Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA will all be joining the conference, and all of those teams are currently ranked in college football's top-25. Every week will feature great teams going up against each other, and it's going to be the start of something special. Michael Penix Jr. clearly seems confident about the Huskies' chances in their new conference.