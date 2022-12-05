By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

While the Oregon football program is loving life under Bo Nix, it remains to be seen whether the quarterback will return to Eugene for the 2023 season. On Monday, it was revealed that Oregon is expecting to hire UTSA’s Will Stein to become its new offensive coordinator. That move sparked links to a potential replacement for Nix in Texas Longhorns QB Hudson Card, who recently entered the transfer portal.

Oregon is expected to hire UTSA’s Will Stein as offensive coordinator, sources tell @on3sports. Led by Stein, UTSA is ranked ninth nationally in total offense.https://t.co/PIZqn9RZzt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 5, 2022

Stein was Card’s coach at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, so the two have a strong history. After serving as the backup to Quinn Ewers for most of the season at Texas, Card has opted to pursue a new program to continue his college football career, and a move to Eugene would make plenty of sense after the Ducks’ latest hire.

Arizona State lured Kenny Dillingham away from the Ducks, creating the offensive coordinator vacancy on Dan Lanning’s coaching staff. Oregon moved quickly to fill that void by hiring Stein, and the addition of the former UTSA man could also help them secure the services of Hudson Card, should the team be interested in bringing the ex-Longhorn to Eugene.

Card is a former top high school prospect, and while he never got the chance to be a full-time starter at Texas, he should be generating plenty of interest from Power Five schools looking to fortify the quarterback position. With Bo Nix potentially having eyes for the NFL after the 2022 season, reuniting Card with Stein in Eugene could be an eye-opening move for the Oregon football program in 2023.