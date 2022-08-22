Oregon football TE Spencer Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay reveals pregnancy weeks after his tragic death

Oregon football received some devastating news in July when former tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a lake accident. Webb, a three-year veteran at Oregon, was at the rock slides west of Triangle Lake when he fell and struck his head. The Ducks tight end tragically died after bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive him.

Just several weeks after the awful incident, Webb’s girlfriend, Kelly Kay, revealed that she is pregnant. Kay posted a heartbreaking message on her Instagram account, revealing the pregnancy.

Spencer Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay said this in an Instagram post, “We created an angel before heaven gained one… all you ever wanted to be was a father, I know you’ll be the best one from up above.” In the picture, Kay is seated looking up above with an ultrasound image of the late Oregon football player’s child.

A caption on the ultrasound reads “Coming soon, Baby Webb.”

It’s awful enough that 22-year-old Spencer Webb was taken from this earth long before he was ready. What’s even more heartbreaking is that the Oregon football tight end won’t get the chance to be a father.

Kay went on to say that she is able to keep pushing through amid the unimaginable sadness because she knows she has a “piece of Webb” in her.

It’s unimaginable what Kelly Kay must be going through right now. Our hearts go out to her during this tough time.