The Oregon State Beavers got the job done on their 2023 college football season opener. By taking down the San Jose Spartans on Sunday on the road to the tune of a 42-17 score, Oregon State football completed a feat for the Pac-12 that was last seen over nine decades ago, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“With Oregon State winning today, the Pac-12 improves to 13-0 on the season (with USC being 2-0) This marks the first time every team in the Pac-12 won its season opener since 1932.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Former Clemson Tigers star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the attack for the Beavers, as he made sure his debut for Oregon football will be a memorable one. He passed for 239 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 20 of his 25 throws. Not only that but he also rushed for two touchdowns.

The No. 18 Oregon State justified its top-20 preseason ranking with its demolition job of the Spartans, who also lost to a Pac-12 program a week before when it got crushed by Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans in a 56-28 loss. Oregon State's win over the Spartans bookmarked the slate of season openers for Pac-12 squads that all got their assignments done in the first week of the 2023 campaign. Among other notable Pac-12 season-opener victories is that of the Oregon Ducks' 81-7 annihilation of the Portland State Vikings and the Arizona State Sun Devils' 24-21 escape against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Up next for Oregon State is another lightweight, as the Beavers now prepare for a meeting with Big Sky's UC Davis Aggies at home on Sep. 9.