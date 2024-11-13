ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Oregon State has struggled recently with four straight losses leading into this game. Then, Air Force broke a six-game losing streak entering this game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oregon State-Air Force prediction and pick.

Oregon State-Air Force Last Game – Matchup History

They have never met before, but thanks to Oregon State's scheduling agreement with Air Force, these two teams are playing for the first time.

Here are the Oregon State-Air Force College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Air Force Odds

Oregon State: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -156

Air Force: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Air Force

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State has been inconsistent this season. On offense, they average 409.6 yards and 25.8 points per game. Quarterback Gevani McCoy was benched at quarterback this season, and they went to Ben Gulbranson. He has 423 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and two interceptions, with a 61.4% completion percentage. Trent Walker has been great in the receiving corps this season, with 677 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 62 receptions. The running game with Anthony Hankerson is the key for the Beavers. He has 870 yards and 14 touchdowns on 192 carries. The running game sets everything up for the Beavers and is the key in this game against the Falcons.

Oregon State's defense has been inconsistent this season, allowing 28.8 points per game and 393.4 yards per game. The Beavers have been solid against the pass, but they have been awful against the run. They allow 220.6 yards through the air and 172.3 yards on the ground. This becomes a decent matchup for the Beavers' defense because Air Force is a triple-option team focusing mainly on the run.

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force has had a rough year this season, which has not helped with how much their offense has struggled. They are averaging 16.2 points per game and 292.7 total yards per game. They benched John Busha in favor of Quentin Hayes. He has 269 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception with a 55.9% completion percentage. The biggest standout in the receiving corps is Cade Harris. He has 224 yards and one touchdown on 20 receptions. The running game is what makes this team go because of the triple-option. Three players have at least 270 rushing yards. Hayes has 276 yards and three touchdowns on 79 carries, Dylan Carson has 273 yards and one touchdown on 74 carries, and then Cade Harris has 271 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries. The offense goes as the run game goes.

Air Force's defense has been solid this season. They allow 26.7 points and 356.7 yards per game. They excel against the pass but have struggled against the run. They allow 183.6 yards through the air and 173.1 yards on the ground. The matchup on the ground is huge because that is the biggest strength for the Oregon State offense. It will come down to which team can stop each first on the ground. This game will be won in the trenches, and each team focuses so much on the run that Air Force needs to play better.

Final Oregon State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

Oregon State is the better team and is more talented than Air Force. The Falcons have fallen off a cliff this year and have looked lifeless most of the season. Expect the Beavers to beat the Falcons at their own game and run all over in this game. This should be a close game because these teams play extremely similarly on offense. Oregon State is better and covers on the road.

Final Oregon State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -3.5 (-106)