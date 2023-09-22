The 14th ranked Oregon State Beavers are in hostile territory to take on the 21st ranked Washington State Cougars. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Oregon State-Washington State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Oregon State has started the season off 3-0, but they have not had any real tests yet. They have beaten San Jose St, UC Davis, and San Diego St, so the competition has been weak. However, good teams crush the bad teams, and that is exactly what they have done. Clemson transfer D.J Uiagalelei has led the Beavers this season. He has passed for 630 yards, six touchdowns, and he has rushed for four touchdowns, as well. Damien Martinez has been unstoppable on the ground for Oregon State. He has averaged 8.8 yards per carry, and he has a touchdown, as well.

Washington State is also 3-0. Their schedule has been a little bit tougher, though. They opened up with Colorado State on the road, then beat Wisconsin at home, and they just crushed Northern Colorado last week. Cameron Ward has been very good at the helm for the Cougars. He has thrown for 986 yards in the three games, nine touchdowns, and he has not thrown an interception. Washington State does not really have a ground attack, but Dylan Paine, and Nakia Watson have combined to rush for 167 yards this season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Washington State Odds

Oregon State: -3 (-110)

Washington State: +3 (-110)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread

Washington State does not have a great running game. Their quarterback is the leading rusher with 95 yards in the three games. However, Ward is very good in the air. Luckily, Oregon State has been good on defense this year. They have just two interceptions, but they are holding opposing teams to just 202.3 pass yards per game this season. They are also holding teams to less than 60 rush yards per game. The Beavers need their pass defense to really lock in for this game. If they can put pressure on Ward, and stay tough on their coverage, Oregon State will cover the spread.

Offensively, Oregon State has a pretty balanced attack. Uiagalelei has the best matchup, though. Washington State allows 268.3 pass yards per game this season. Washington State's run defense has been pretty good, so this game will be won in the air. If Uiagalelei can have another good game, the Beavers will cover the spread.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread

This game is up to Ward. It will be good defense against good offense. Ward has been one of the best passing quarterbacks in college football this season, and he takes care of the ball. Ward will need to be at the top of his game in this one. He may not need to pass for 400 yards, but he will have to get above 250. The run game has been weak, so Washington State needs their passing game to crush again. If Ward can find a way to make sure his pass attack stays consistent and good, the Cougars will cover the spread.

Final Oregon State-Washington State Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a tough game. Oregon State is a more balanced team, but winning on the road in college football is one of the hardest things to do. This is a very tough call, but I am going to put my trust in Cameron Ward and the Cougars at home as underdogs.

Final Oregon State-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State +3 (-110), Over 58.5 (-110)