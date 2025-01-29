ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten) takes on the UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) Thursday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-UCLA prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Oregon-UCLA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-UCLA Odds

Oregon: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +150

UCLA: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon has to start playing a bit better in Big Ten play if they want to stay ranked. The Ducks have lost all four of their games against Big Ten opponents. Outside of the conference, Oregon is 11-0. The Ducks do have some very good wins this season, both at home and on the road. They have beaten Texas A&M, Alabama, and Stanford. They have also beaten both Ohio State and Penn State on the road recently. Oregon is not having the best time in their first year as a member of the Big Ten, but they are still a very good team that deserves a lot of credit.

Oregon has three players that they really rely on. Nate Bittle is the best of the three. He leads the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game. The senior center also leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. He does a great job in the paint on offense, and he protects the rim extremely well on defense. Along with him, both Jackson Sheistad and TJ Bamba average double digit points. Bamba can play great perimeter defense, as well. Oregon will need at least two of these players to have a good game Thursday night. If that happens, the Ducks will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA is one a four-game win streak. This win streak has brought them above .500 in the Big Ten, and it is exactly what they need. In those four games, the Bruins have beaten Iowa, Wisconsin, USC, and Washington. There are few good wins mixed in there. UCLA has also been to play good offense in those games. The Bruins are averaging 81.5 points per game, which is higher than their season average. This type of scoring is what UCLA needs Thursday night. If the Bruins can continue to score, they will be able to win this game.

UCLA has played well on the defensive end of the floor. They allow the fewest points per game at 65.0 points. A lot of that is because the Bruins hold teams to just over 50 shot attempts per game. It is very hard for teams to score a lot of points when taking only 50 shots. Along with that, the Bruins force the most turnovers per game. In game one against Oregon, UCLA forced 13 turnovers in a two-point win. If the Bruins can have another good defensive game, they will be able to win this one at home.

Final Oregon-UCLA Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, and UCLA is playing some great basketball lately. The only problem is Oregon is a good team, and having them as underdogs makes it very tough to bet against them. I will take Oregon to win straight up as underdogs.

Final Oregon-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Oregon ML (+150)