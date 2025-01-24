ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Oregon and Minnesota. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Minnesota prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Big Ten clash, the Oregon Ducks travel to Minnesota looking to continue their momentum where they have won seven out of their last 10 games. The Golden Gophers, led by Dawson Garcia's impressive 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, are hungry for a conference win after coming off back-to-back victories in their two games against Iowa and Michigan. Oregon, coming off a dominant win against Washington and will rely on Nate Bittle's 13.9 points per game to spark their offense. Minnesota's home court (0-5 away from Williams Arena) could play into their hands with a 9-4 record and Garcia's clutch play—including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Michigan—makes this a dangerous matchup for the Ducks.

Here are the Oregon-Minnesota College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Minnesota Odds

Oregon: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Minnesota: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Minnesota

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks are poised to continue their impressive run when they face the struggling Minnesota Golden Gophers in their upcoming matchup. Oregon's recent 82-71 victory over Washington showcased their depth and offensive firepower, with TJ Bamba leading the charge with 21 points. The Ducks' balanced attack, featuring five players averaging over 8 points per game, will prove challenging for Minnesota's defense to contain. Nate Bittle, Oregon's leading scorer, and rebounder with 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, has been a force in the paint and will likely dominate against a Minnesota team that has struggled to find consistency this season.

Oregon's success can be attributed to their efficient shooting (46.5% from the field) and strong rebounding (32.4 per game). The Ducks' ability to spread the floor with multiple scoring threats, including Jackson Shelstad (12.7 PPG) and Brandon Angel, who recently contributed 15 points against Washington, makes them a formidable opponent. Additionally, Oregon's defensive prowess, averaging 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game, will likely disrupt Minnesota's offensive rhythm. With the Golden Gophers struggling in conference play and Oregon riding the momentum of their recent victories, including a close win against Penn State, the Ducks are well-positioned to secure another Big Ten victory and solidify their standing in the top 15 rankings.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Oregon Ducks in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their impressive home-court advantage and recent momentum. The Gophers have been great at Williams Arena this season, boasting a 9-4 record at home. This dominance at “The Barn” has been a cornerstone of their success, with the team feeding off the energy of their passionate fanbase. In their most recent home game, the Gophers showcased their resilience by coming away with a 3-point victory against Michigan, demonstrating their ability to perform under pressure and rally behind their home crowd.

Head coach Ben Johnson has emphasized the importance of home wins and consistency as key factors for success in the competitive Big Ten landscape. The Gophers' balanced offensive attack, led by standouts like Dawson Garcia, Elijah Hawkins, and Cam Christie, has proven difficult for opponents to contain. With Oregon joining the Big Ten this season, the Ducks may struggle to adapt to the unique atmosphere of Williams Arena and the Gophers' style of play. Given Minnesota's strong home record, their ability to perform in clutch situations, and the added advantage of facing a relatively unfamiliar opponent, the Golden Gophers are well-positioned to secure a statement win against Oregon.

Final Oregon-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

In a pivotal Big Ten clash at Williams Arena, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the Oregon Ducks in a highly anticipated matchup. The Gophers, led by Dawson Garcia's impressive 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, will leverage their strong home-court advantage where they've been particularly dominant this season. Oregon, ranked #15, brings its own offensive firepower with Nate Bittle averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, making this a compelling battle of talented frontcourt players.

Minnesota's recent upset victory over No. 21 Michigan, where Garcia dropped 27 points, demonstrates their potential to compete with top-tier teams. The Gophers will look to capitalize on their home-court energy, where they've secured 9 home wins this season. Oregon's road performance will be tested against a motivated Minnesota squad hungry to prove themselves. With both teams having something to prove in conference play, expect a hard-fought game that could come down to the final possessions, with Minnesota's home-court advantage potentially providing the critical edge as they cover the spread at home in this Saturday matchup.

Final Oregon-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Minnesota +5.5 (-110), Over 138.5 (-110)