Two teams looking for a third Big Ten win hit the court as Oregon faces Ohio State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Oregon comes into the game sitting at 13-2 on the year, and 2-2 in Big Ten play. They opened the year at 9-0, including wins over Texas A&M and Alabama. They would then lose to UCLA, before winning three more in a row. Oregon would then fall to Illinois by 32, before rebounding the last time out. Maryland had the half-time lead in that game, but a 13-2 run to open the second half would give Oregon the comeback, as they won 83-79. Meanwhile, Ohio State is 10-5 on the year. They opened the year 5-1 with the only loss being to Texas A&M, but would lose three of the next four. Still, after the loss to Auburn, they would win three in a row, including over Kentucky. In their last game, they needed double overtime but took an 89-88 win over Minnesota.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Oregon and Ohio State in college basketball.

Here are the Oregon-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Ohio State Odds

Oregon: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +112

Ohio State: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Ohio State

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is 27th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 46th in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Oregon offense has been solid this year. They are 57th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 88th in effective field goal percentage. They are also 59th in assist to turnover ratio this year.

Nate Bittle leads the team in scoring and rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 13.4 points per game, while adding 8.1 rebounds per game this year. He also adds 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Brandon Angel. Angel comes into the game with 9.5 points per game, while adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

In the backcourt, TJ Bamba leads the team in assists and steals. He comes into the game with 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game, to go along with his 9.9 points. Meanwhile, Jackson Shelstad has been solid. Shelstad comes in with 11.5 points per game, while also having 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Further, Keeshawn Barthelemy is scoring ten points per game. He also adds 2.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is 31st in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 41st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Ohio State is 32nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 31st in the nation in effective field goal percentage. They are also 38th in field goals made per game this year.

Bruce Thorton leads the team in scoring and assists this year for Ohio State. He comes in with 16.9 points per game, while also adding 4.5 assists. Further, he has 2.9 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by John Mobley Jr. Mobley has 11.9 points per game, while also snagging 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Furthermore, Micah Parris has been solid. He is scoring 10.1 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Rounding out the guards is Meechie Johnson Jr. He is scoring 9.1 points per game, while also adding 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He has missed the last few games though, and could miss this one as well.

In the frontcourt, Devin Royal leads the way. Royal leads the team in rebounding and steals this year, coming in with 7.3 rebounds per game, and 1.3 steals. He also is scoring 14.6 points per game while having 1.2 assists. Royal also takes care of the ball, with just one turnover per game.

Final Oregon-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will decide this year First is rebounding. Oregon is 215th in the nation in defensive rebound percentage, while Ohio State is better, sitting 169th in the nation. Taking care of the ball is second. Oregon is 120th in opponent steals per game while sitting 80th in turnovers per game. Ohio State is first in opponent steals per game while sitting 78th in turnovers. Finally, with both offensives being solid, creating bad shots on defense will be key. Oregon is 75th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage, while Ohio State is 21st. Take the Buckeyes in this one.

Final Oregon-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -1.5 (-120)