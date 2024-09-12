ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the battle for the Platypus Trophy as Oregon visits Oregon State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oregon-Oregon State prediction and pick.

Oregon enters the game sitting at 2-0, but there have been some struggles for them in the first two games of the year. They opened the season against Idaho, and it would be a seven-point game heading into the fourth quarter. Oregon would add a field goal, but Idaho would score, making it 17-14. With 5:36 left in the game, Tez Johnson scored on a 12-yard pass from Dillon Gabriel, and they won 24-14. Last week they would face Boise State. Oregon was down 20-14 heading into the half. After a Tez Johnson punt return in the third quarter, Oregon would lead by seven, but in the fourth, Ashton Jeanty scored twice to give Boise State the lead. Oregon would tie the game, and Atticus Sappington would hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired for Oregon to get the win.

Meanwhile, Oregon State is also 2-0 on the year. They opened up with a win over Idaho State. It would take a strong second half for Oregon State to pull away, but they would win 38-15. Oregon State took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but scoring would stop for a while. It would not be until the fourth quarter a team would score again, as Oregon State would score twice in the fourth to win 21-0.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Oregon State Odds

Oregon: -16.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -820

Oregon State: +16.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +550

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

Dillion Gabriel leads the way for the Oregon offense. He has been very accurate all year, completing 59 of 70 passes, good for an 84.3 percent completion rate. He has 623 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Further, Gabriel has not thrown an interception. He has struggled with protection though, as he has been sacked six times. Still, Gabriel has run in a touchdown this year.

The receiving game has been led by Evan Stewart. He has eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Terrance Ferguson has ten receptions for 114 yards, while Teaeshon Holden has seven receptions for 114 yards as well. He has scored once. Still, the biggest threat has been Tez Johnson. He has 15 receptions for 80 yards and two scores. He returned two punts for 109 total yards and a touchdown last week. Meanwhile, Jordan James leads the running game. He has 32 carries this year for 197 yards and a score. Noah Whittington has run 20 times but for just 54 yards this year.

On defense, Matayo Uiagealeli has also been solid. He has come away with two sacks this year with a forced fumble this year. Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon also both have a sack and a half. Meanwhile, Burch has also knocked down three passes this year and forced a fumble. Oregon will need to force turnovers in this game. They have forced just two this year, with Brandon Johnson and Nikko Reed both having an interception.

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State has been led by Gevani McCoy this year. He has completed 25 of 36 passes this year for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception and has been sacked just once. Further, Oregon State has a package for Gabarri Johnson. He has completed three of five passes for 36 yards. Further, he has run four times for 32 yards.

In the receiving game, Trent Walker has been the primary target. He has brought in 12 receptions this year for 124 yards. He has not scored this year though. The receiving touchdowns have come outside the wide receivers. David Well has three receptions for 75 yards and a score out of the backfield, while Bryce Caulgiel has one reception for 21 yards and a score. The running game has been the main focus of the Oregon offense. Jam Griffin leads the way, running 38 times for 249 yards this year and three scores. Meanwhile, Anthony Hankerson has 40 rushes for 226 yards with three touchdowns on the year.

The Oregon State defense has been solid. Nikko Taylor has been great. He has two sacks already this year, broken up a pass, and recovered a fumble this year. Further, Oregon State has been solid in pass defense. Skyler Thomas and Jack JKane both have a pass breakup and an interception. Kane has also forced a fumble this year. Further, Kobe Singleton and Noble Thomas Jr. both have broken up two passes this year.

Final Oregon-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

The Oregon defense has struggled against the run this year. They are 125th in the nation on opponent yards per rush this year. Furthermore, they are 107th in the nation in opponent rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Oregon State is 15th in the nation in rushing yards per game. Oregon State does not have the same level of running back as Boise State does, but the duo of Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson have been great this year. That should keep this game close. Take Oregon State plus the points in this one.

Final Oregon-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +16.5 (-118)